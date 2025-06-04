GTA 6 Could Run at 60fps with Ray Tracing on Base PS5 Console-Rumors

GTA 6 is a popular action-adventure game from the GTA Series of games developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game was officially announced to release in the fall of 2025, but in May 2025, Rockstar Games officially delayed GTA 6 release to May 2026. Now, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles. However, after the delay announcement Rockstar Games delighted the fans with GTA 6 Trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for GTA 6.

There has been enough discussion on the web on the performance of GTA 6 on various consoles, and since the release of PS5 Pro, many experts have given different opinions on whether GTA 6 will run at 60fps on the officially supported consoles or not. A real detailed analysis was given by the experts from Digital Foundry, and the analysis was based on the graphics and visuals revealed in the first GTA 6 trailer. These experts had tested the performance of GTA 6 trailer 1 on various consoles and revealed that GTA 6 could have a compromised performance on Xbox Series X Consoles and the much-hyped PS5 Pro Consoles.

GTA 6 Could Run at 60fps on PS5 Standard Console- Is that a Possibility?

According to a post by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on X, “The Witcher 4’s new tech demo shows the game running at 60fps with ray tracing on the base PS5. There could be hope for a 60fps mode in GTA 6.” Does it resonate with the fact revealed by Rockstar Games after the release of GTA trailer 2 that “GTA 6 trailer 2 had some part of the gameplay, and the entire trailer was made to run on base PS5.” So, is it possible that GTA 6 would run at 60fps on PS5 Standard consoles?

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

The Witcher 4’s new tech demo shows the game running at 60fps with ray tracing on the base PS5.



There could be hope for a 60fps mode in GTA 6.pic.twitter.com/8mBrxi0Bsl — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 3, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Analysis by Digital Foundry Experts

In order to understand whether GTA 6 trailer 2 would be able to deliver an exceptional performance on Standard PS5 consoles, we need to understand the technical specifications behind GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games has already revealed at the end of GTA 6 trailer 2 that major parts of the trailer were taken from the gameplay and the whole thing was made to run on Standard PS5, not even PS5 Pro.

Now, the experts from Digital Foundry have found in their analysis that GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals something called ‘Letter Boxing; which is an unconventional aspect ratio. According to them it is 20 by 9 in GTA 6 trailer 2, which refers to 1728p of viewable space on the vertical axis. So, ratio times the viewable space ends up at 2560 by 1150 resolution for the content available in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Image upscaling technique has been used in GTA 6 trailer 2 content in order to look the characters and the materials look even better than what they could possibly look in the real gameplay after the release of the game. The experts believe that some of the details like the hair variety might not look the same in the gameplay of GTA 6, as they look in the trailer.

Lighting in GTA 6 trailer 2 content is exceptional, as Rockstar seems to be using a proper Ray Traced Diffused GI System for the results. The experts believe that RTGI technology has been used to make the game look realistic, but they are not sure whether the game will run at 30fps or 60fps. Based on the technical specifications and the console hardware limitations they believe that GTA 6 would probably run at 30fps, but they are ready to be surprised with 60fps.

GTA 6 would mostly run at 30fps on PS5 or PS5 Pro, or Xbox Series X/S console. The main reason behind it is CPU limitation of the hardware that is being used. The experts believe that a lot of calculations will be running in the background and CPU limitation cannot be overcome by simply lowering graphical settings.

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals that the game would deliver excellent graphics, as the officially supported consoles for GTA 6 are designed to make an excellent use of features like Ray Tracing. A balanced performance for GTA 6 can only be achieved at 30fps, if the game is made to run on PS5 Base console, but a next-gen console like the rumored PS6 might be able to deliver a more powerful performance.

