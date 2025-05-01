Subscribe

0

Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 1 to May 7, 2025-Get 4X GTA$ and RP

A new GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week May 1 to May 7, 2025, and the update brings back Open Wheel Races with 4X GTA$ and RP on seven tracks.

author-image
Neha Joshi
Updated On
New Update
GTA Online Weekly Update
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

A new GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week May 1 to May 7, 2025, and the update brings back Open Wheel Races with 4X GTA$ and RP on seven tracks. You need to complete 3 Open Wheel Races to earn the Dark Manor Suit, and win 2 to score a GTA$100, 000 Weekly Challenge bonus. Also, Payphone Hits pay 2X (4X for GTA+), and Tow Truck Services also earn double and much more.

GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Win two Open Wheel Races to receive GTA$100,000

Get 4X GTA$ and RP

  • Open Wheel Races

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Tow Truck Services
  • Payphone Hits (4X for GTA+ Members)

Get Discounts (40% Off)

  • Salvage Yard Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Benefactor BR8 (down from $3,400,000 to $2,040,000)
  • Declasse DR1 (down from $2,997,000 to $1,798,000)
  • Karin Calico GTF (down from $1,995,000 to $1,197,000)
  • Karin Vivanite (down from $1,685,000 to $963,000)
  • Ocelot R88 (down from $3,115,000 to $1,869,000)
  • Progen PR4 (down from $3,115,000 to $1,869,000)
  • Vapid Caracara 4x4 (down from $875,000 to $525,000)
  • Vapid Retinue Mk II (down from $1,620,000 to $972,000)

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% OFF: Military Rifle
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
  • FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Brute Force File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Toundra Panthere (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Fathom FR36 (Standard Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Dinka Sugoi (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Emperor ETR1 with Kronos livery
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Obey I-Wagen with Candybox Racing livery- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Roosevelt, Benefactor Streiter, BF Raptor, Canis Kalahari & Invetero Coquette
  • Luxury Autos: Declasse DR1 & Ocelot R88
  • Test Track: Benefactor Surano, BF Bifta & Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin Vivanite

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Art to Art
  • Time Trial: Mount Gordo
  • HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island

Also Read:

PS Plus Monthly Games Catalog for May 2025 Gets you Poker-Inspired Game Balatro for Free

GTA 6 Release Hopes Get a New Life with Borderlands 4 Early Release

GTA 6 Delay Could be a Possibility-Is it the Calm Before the Real Storm?

Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rumors

 

 

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: