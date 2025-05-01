GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 1 to May 7, 2025-Get 4X GTA$ and RP

A new GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week May 1 to May 7, 2025, and the update brings back Open Wheel Races with 4X GTA$ and RP on seven tracks. You need to complete 3 Open Wheel Races to earn the Dark Manor Suit, and win 2 to score a GTA$100, 000 Weekly Challenge bonus. Also, Payphone Hits pay 2X (4X for GTA+), and Tow Truck Services also earn double and much more.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
- Win two Open Wheel Races to receive GTA$100,000
Get 4X GTA$ and RP
- Open Wheel Races
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Tow Truck Services
- Payphone Hits (4X for GTA+ Members)
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Salvage Yard Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Benefactor BR8 (down from $3,400,000 to $2,040,000)
- Declasse DR1 (down from $2,997,000 to $1,798,000)
- Karin Calico GTF (down from $1,995,000 to $1,197,000)
- Karin Vivanite (down from $1,685,000 to $963,000)
- Ocelot R88 (down from $3,115,000 to $1,869,000)
- Progen PR4 (down from $3,115,000 to $1,869,000)
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (down from $875,000 to $525,000)
- Vapid Retinue Mk II (down from $1,620,000 to $972,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Military Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
- FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Toundra Panthere (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Fathom FR36 (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Dinka Sugoi (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Emperor ETR1 with Kronos livery
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Obey I-Wagen with Candybox Racing livery- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Roosevelt, Benefactor Streiter, BF Raptor, Canis Kalahari & Invetero Coquette
- Luxury Autos: Declasse DR1 & Ocelot R88
- Test Track: Benefactor Surano, BF Bifta & Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin Vivanite
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Art to Art
- Time Trial: Mount Gordo
- HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
