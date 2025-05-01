PS Plus Monthly Games Catalog for May 2025 Gets you Poker-Inspired Game Balatro for Free

PS Plus Monthly Games for May 2025 have been announced and the players would be delighted to know that a fan-favorite poker-inspired game has made its way into the gaming platform. PlayStation Plus monthly line-up for May 2025 includes Balatro, Ark: Survival Ascended and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.

Balatro- PS4 and PS5

Balatro is a popular poke-inspired roguelike deck builder game, where you just need to create powerful synergies in order to win big. You get to play with a normal deck of cards when the game starts. The game requires you to combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. You get to play illegal poker hands, and also discover game-changing jokers in this unique roguelike strategy experience. To win you must earn enough chips, and earn enough hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress in the game.

Ark: Survival Ascended- PS5

Ark: Survival Ascended is a survival game that takes you to a new world, where you are required to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain in order to survive and stay alive. Ark: Survival Ascended includes access to all of Ark’s worlds, including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Ark Genesis Part 1, Ark Genesis Part 2, and more. The game supports multiplayer for up to 70 players, private-session multiplayer for up to 8 players, and local split-screen for 2 players. The game uses Unreal-engine 5 to provide high-end graphics and advanced physics systems.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun- PS5 and PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a retro first-person shooter game, and the game intends to imitate the style of 1990’s first-person shooters like the original Doom and Wolfenstein 3D. The game is set in the Warhammer 40,000 Universe and was released on May 23, 2023. The events in the game pick up after the events in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and the Liberation of Graia, where you get to play the role of Malum Caedo, Firstborn Sternguard Veteran Space Marine of the Ultramarines Chapter sent by the Inquisition with several of his 1st Company brethren back to Graia on a mission of great importance. You get an opportunity to battle against the chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. Get involved in an extreme action-oriented gameplay, where you run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot and destroy your enemies.

Also Read:

Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rumors

PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass-Games like Indiana Jones Make Game Pass a Better Option

GTA 6 Delay Could be a Possibility-Is it the Calm Before the Real Storm?

GTA 6 Release Hopes Get a New Life with Borderlands 4 Early Release