GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 8 to May 14, 2025-Get Triple Money

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week May 8 to May 14, 2025. The update lets you take on high-stakes missions on The Contract with 2X GTA$ and RP on The Data Leaks, along with a GTA$100,000 bonus for completing the finale. You can also enjoy double rewards on Security Contracts and Double Down, 30% off Agency gear, and new Community Series Jobs.

GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Complete The Data Leaks finale to receive GTA$100,000

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

  • Community Series

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • The Data Leaks
  • Security Contracts
  • Double Down (Returning)

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Agency Properties inclunding Upgrades and Modifications
  • Imani Tech Upgrades
  • Annis 300R (down from $2,075,000 to $1,452,000)
  • BF Club (down from $1,280,000 to $896,000)
  • Classique Broadway (down from $925,000 to $647,000)
  • Declasse Granger 3600LX (down from $2,000,000 to $1,400,000)
  • Dinka Sugoi (down from $1,224,000 to $856,000)
  • Enus Jubilee (down from $1,650,000 to $1,155,000)
  • Enus Paragon S (down from $2,010,000 to $1,407,000)
  • Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (down from $2,380,000 to $1,666,000)
  • Karin Everon (down from $1,475,000 to $1,032,000)
  • Toundra Panthere (down from $2,170,000 to $1,519,000)
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR (down from $1,260,000 to $885,000)

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • Free: Compact Grenade Launcher & RPG
  • 30% OFF: Stun Gun, Throwables and Armor
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Service Carbine
  • FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Project Breakaway File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Vysser Neo (Top Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Albany V-STR (Standard Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid Ratel
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Invetero Coquette D10 - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Dewbauchee Seven-70, Dinka Jester, Pegassi Vacca & Vapid Clique
  • Luxury Autos: Declasse Granger 3600LX & Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
  • Test Track: Coil Brawler, Dundreary Landstalker XL & Vulcar Warrener
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Turismo Classic

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Cutting Coroners
  • Time Trial: End to End
  • HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

