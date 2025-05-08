GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 8 to May 14, 2025-Get Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week May 8 to May 14, 2025. The update lets you take on high-stakes missions on The Contract with 2X GTA$ and RP on The Data Leaks, along with a GTA$100,000 bonus for completing the finale. You can also enjoy double rewards on Security Contracts and Double Down, 30% off Agency gear, and new Community Series Jobs.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete The Data Leaks finale to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Community Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- The Data Leaks
- Security Contracts
- Double Down (Returning)
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Agency Properties inclunding Upgrades and Modifications
- Imani Tech Upgrades
- Annis 300R (down from $2,075,000 to $1,452,000)
- BF Club (down from $1,280,000 to $896,000)
- Classique Broadway (down from $925,000 to $647,000)
- Declasse Granger 3600LX (down from $2,000,000 to $1,400,000)
- Dinka Sugoi (down from $1,224,000 to $856,000)
- Enus Jubilee (down from $1,650,000 to $1,155,000)
- Enus Paragon S (down from $2,010,000 to $1,407,000)
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (down from $2,380,000 to $1,666,000)
- Karin Everon (down from $1,475,000 to $1,032,000)
- Toundra Panthere (down from $2,170,000 to $1,519,000)
- Vulcar Warrener HKR (down from $1,260,000 to $885,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Free: Compact Grenade Launcher & RPG
- 30% OFF: Stun Gun, Throwables and Armor
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Service Carbine
- FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Vysser Neo (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Albany V-STR (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid Ratel
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Invetero Coquette D10 - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Dewbauchee Seven-70, Dinka Jester, Pegassi Vacca & Vapid Clique
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Granger 3600LX & Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Test Track: Coil Brawler, Dundreary Landstalker XL & Vulcar Warrener
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Turismo Classic
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Cutting Coroners
- Time Trial: End to End
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
