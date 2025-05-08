How to Play God of War Games in Story Chronological Order?

There are rumors that God of War Series will have their next game set in Greece, but till now there is no official confirmation from Sony on this front. God of War games started their journey with the release of first God of War game in 2005, and since then the series has seen seven titles released across various platforms, up to the most recent release, God of War Ragnarok in 2022. The real dilemma a first-time player faces while playing God of War games is whether to play the games in story chronological order or in the order of their release date?

God of War Games have always been known for their spectacular visuals and graphics where the events in the game are always backed by a captivating storyline. Most of the fans would recommend playing God of War games in the order of their release date, but if it’s the mythological story of the God of War Series that excites you, then you must follow Kratos’ complete journey from his early days serving the Greek gods through his eventual relocation to the Norse realms. The first six games in the God of War Series focus on Greek Saga, while the last two represent the Norse Chapter created by the very popular Santa Monica Studio.

Here are the God of War Games in story chronological order:

God of War Ascension- (2013)- PlayStation 3

God of War Chains of Olympus (2008) – PlayStation Portable

God of War (2005)- PlayStation 2

God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010)- PlayStation Portable

God of War 2 (2007)- PlayStation 2

God of War 3 (2010)- PlayStation 3

God of War (2018)- PlayStation 4

God of War Ragnarok (2022)- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Still, there would be fans who would love to play God of War games in the order of their release and sometimes it sounds very logical, as these games were released across various PlayStation consoles based on their release timeline. Playing the games in their release order allows the players to experience the evolution of mechanics and graphical improvements in the series.

Here are the God of War Games in order of their release:

God of War (2005)- PlayStation 2

God of War 2 (2007)- PlayStation 2

God of War Chains of Olympus (2008) – PlayStation Portable

God of War 3 (2010)- PlayStation 3

God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010)- PlayStation Portable

God of War Ascension- (2013)- PlayStation 3

God of War (2018)- PlayStation 4

God of War Ragnarok (2022)- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

God of War Series- A Journey that Defines Excellence

God of War 1- The Story

Greek mythology has been an inspiration for a lot of Hollywood movies, and the game God of War gets its origin from the same source. In the game God of War 1, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains. The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming. The huge popularity of the game God of War 1 motivated Sony to come out with the sequels of the game in the form of God of War 2 (2007), God of War 3 (2010), and the latest addition in the series in the form of God of War, Ragnarok (2022). There are a total of 8 games in the series ‘God of War’.

God of War 2- The Story

God of War 2 PPSSPP game portrays Kratos as the new God of war who is far more ruthless than Ares ever was. Kratos is still haunted by his past and his authority is rejected by other Gods owing to his brutal nature. Further, in the story he is struck down by Zeus when he refuses to swear loyalty. Kratos is rescued by the Titan Gaia just before he is lost to the Underworld and this is where Kratos embarks on a difficult mission of changing his ‘Fate’. He moves on a journey to regain his lost powers and pledges to change his Fate unlike any other mortal being on the planet.

God of War Chains of Olympus- The Story

God of War Chains of Olympus revolves around Kratos, the main protagonist of the story who is being punished for killing those closest to him. Kratos is given a task by Athena, where he needs to embark on a tough journey to restore Olympus. The task is difficult, as he has to fight against the most feared creatures of Greek mythology on his journey, and in the end, he is faced with the biggest dilemma which involves choosing between his own redemption or saving the world from destruction.

God of War 3- The Story

According to an article in Washington Post ‘The first thirty minutes of God of War 3’ are to this day the most extraordinary in any game. Even someone with zero interest in video games can appreciate a Titan punching Poseidon’s godly form, flinging Kratos into and through its watery body to drag the god out and into a more equal playing field. The ensuing murder of Poseidon, and the resulting floods throughout the Greek world, set the stakes: Kratos is about to dismantle Greek polytheism with his bare hands.’

The game God of War is interesting as it marks the conclusion to the god of war trilogy where Kratos seeks to end the rule of the Gods once and for all. Kratos is on a mission to bring down Zeus, the king of Gods and to accomplish the mission he is all set to face impossible odds to scale the heights of Mt. Olympus. Kratos is armed with double-chained blades and a new array of weapons and magic to fight against the fearsome monsters of myth and gargantuan Titans on his path to bring down Zeus, the king of the Gods. Will Kratos succeed in his mission or will he lose the game, that depends on the way the game progresses?

God of War Ghost of Sparta- The Story

The storyline of God of War: Ghost of Sparta picks up after the conclusion of the story involved in God of War and the game brings intense action, compelling storyline and stunning graphics which work together to provide an immersive gaming experience to the gamers. At the end of the God of War Kratos being a great warrior defeats his enemies and is finally named as the new ‘God of War’. The interesting part in the story is that despite all his achievements, Kratos is still haunted by the nightmares of his deadly past. These haunting memories force Kratos to embark on a journey where he will seek answers to his dark past which will ultimately help him to understand the origin of the lost-worlds. After the conclusion of the game ‘God of War’ Kratos is shown to be living as a hermit in Sparta and this where his adventure begins. One day while hunting he meets a group of Spartans who are being attacked by a group of demons. Kratos helps the Spartans in driving the demon away, and this where he is approached by the king of Spartans ‘Leonidas’ to help them defend Sparta from an attack by the Persian army. Kratos agrees to help them and finally sets on a mission to save Sparta from the Persian army and demon attacks.

God of War Ascension- The Story

God of War Ascension is a prequel to the entire God of War Series, as the events in the game take place 10 years before the events in the original God of War. God of War Ascension is an action-adventure game and is the seventh intallment in the popular God of War series of games. The game marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kratos’ story, where he embarks on a quest for freedom, redemption, and the clarity to avenge his family. The story of the game God of war Ascension is based on Greek mythology, and the central theme of the game revolves around ‘vengeance’ and ‘Kratos’ quest for freedom’. Kratos has been tricked by Ares into slaying his family and in order to avenge them he renounces his blood oath to serve the God of War. Kratos is punished by Ares for breaking his oath and is sentenced to an eternity within the prison. Kratos now needs to break through the prison to seek his freedom, avenge his family, and get more clarity for himself by ridding himself of his nightmares.

God of War (2018)- The Story

God of War 4 comes with a Norse story background, where living as a man outside the shadow of the Gods, Kratos must learn to adapt to unknown lands. In the game God of War 4 Kratos faces unexpected threats and he experiences his second chance at being a father to his son Atreus. The father and the son pair venture into the brutal Norse Wilds and they fight together to fulfill a deeply personal quest. In the game God of war 4, Kratos plays the role of a father to son Atreus and along with being a father he also has to play the role of a mentor and protector for his son Atreus, who is determined to earn his respect. He has to learn to fight and survive in a harsh world, and also teach his son to do the same. The game brings together all the elements together ranging right from a brutal combat to epic fights and all these elements are put together in a powerful and captivating narrative that re-establishes Krato’s world in the game.

God of War Ragnarok- The Story

The story moves on to focus on Atreus who is seeking knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of ‘Loki’. This knowledge will help him to establish his role in Ragnarok. Kratos on the other hand has to decide whether he wants to stay in the past or he should decide to leave his past behind to become the father Atreus needs. The players have to find their way by travelling through dangerous and stunning landscapes and on the way, they should be prepared to face a wide variety of enemy creatures, Norse Gods, and monsters, as Kratos and Atreus search for the answers. Instruments of war include the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian shield along with a host of new skills of abilities for both Kratos and Arteus.

God of War Series are always a delight to play, and the order can be decided by the players based on their preferences. You can either choose to play them in story chronological order or in the order of their release, whatever option you choose, you will find yourself deeply immersed in the captivating storyline and fine combat techniques of the game that you choose.

