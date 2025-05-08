Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event-Get Exclusive MAC10 and FAMAS Guns

Free Fire MAX launches new events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the players engaged with the gaming platform. Most of the events bring some exclusive rewards for the players on the platform, but some of them could be region specific event. Now, after the Legendary Ace Event Free Fire MAX has launched a new event FAMAS x MAC10 for the Indian server. The event brings exclusive guns like the MAC10- Ionic Theory and the FAMAS- Midnight Cityscape to the platform. It is a luck royale event, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event- Release Date

The event was released on May 7, 2025 and will be available on the server for the next 12 days. It is Luck Royale Ring Event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin in the event will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event- Rewards

MAC10- Iconic Theory

MAC10- Mind’s Eye

FAMAS- Midnight Cityscape

Black Widow- Ocean

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned by you can be exchanged against many exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

FAMAS- Midnight Cityscape x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Black Widow- Ocean x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Black Widow- Golden x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Black Widow- Lightning x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Black Widow- Void x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10- Iconic Theory x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10- Mind’s Eye x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 x Goolden Iridescence x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 x Silver Iridescence x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 x Iron Iridescence x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Dragon Mob weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

MAC10- Iconic Theory

Armor Penetration ++

Accuracy +

Movement Speed –

MAC10- Mind’s Eye

Damage ++

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

FAMAS- Midnight Cityscape

Rate of Fire ++

Armor Penetration +

Magazine –

Black Widow- Ocean

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Magazine –

Free Fire MAX FAMAS x MAC10 event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

