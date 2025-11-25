RDR2 Remaster Could Launch Before GTA 6, but Do the Fans Only Want 60fps from Upgrade?

According to GTA 6 Countdown, an insider has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 is still planned for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, but the release date may have changed following the GTA 6 delay. Red Dead Redemption just got a PS5 upgrade, but what the fans were expecting was a Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 upgrade announcement.

Speculation around Rockstar Games’ release schedule continues to grow after a recent discussion on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit and gaming forum xcancel.com. Known industry leaker NateTheHate has reiterated that Red Dead Redemption 2 is still expected to receive a next‑gen upgrade, despite shifting timelines caused by the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI.

According to Nate, the upgrade for the original Red Dead Redemption does not diminish Rockstar’s plans for RDR2. He revealed that next‑gen information for RDR2 was circulating even before the GTA 6 delay, though internal schedules may have been adjusted following the blockbuster’s postponement.

What Do the Fans Expect from Next -Gen RDR2 Upgrade?

Sometime back a user posted on Red Dead Redemption subreddit “I see so many people complaining about the lack of a remaster. For the sake of directing complaints in the right direction, people need to understand that what needs to happen is NOT a remaster. The game looks amazing ... it literally JUST needs a 60fps update. 30fps on PS5 is a disservice to such an amazing game. Stop asking for a remaster for RDR2. Ask for a frame rate increase.”

It is true in every respect, as Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the finest games created by Rockstar Games and its storytelling and realism has contributed towards making it a success. So, a PS5 port is what the game needs, as it would allow the players to play the game at 60fps performance level on their consoles. This would make the game look even more realistic and impressive.

On the other hand, some fans are looking for a Remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2, where they want a change in some of the features of the game. This includes features like the Wanted system in the game. A user has posted on RDR2 about what he wants from RDR2 Remaster and he says “Dutch DLC showing what he did between Chapter 6's ending and the Epilogue. Unlock after beating the epilogue. More out-of-camp events with the gang, like going into town with Mary-Beth or someone. The ability to play Blackjack at camp since it's the only minigame I like.

So, it’s always a mixed bag of reactions, but most of them agree on getting a new upgraded port PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port for the game, as the game rightly deserves it.

The fact is that an upgraded Red Dead Redemption 2 port is going to come at a certain price, and are you ready to pay that price? What do you want from Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Upgrade? There is a high possibility that the next-gen upgrade for RDR2 might launch in early 2026 because of a delay in GTA 6 release, and if that happens, it would be an absolute delight for the players to be able to play the game at 60fps level of performance.

