GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for September 4 to 10, 2025-Get Double Money

A new GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for September 4 to 10, 2025, and Survival in Cayo Perico continues to deliver double GTA$ and RP, quadruple for GTA+ members, along with another shot at unlocking the Panther Tour Jacket, I Survived Cayo Perico Tee, and the Buccaneer Outfit. Assault on Cayo Perico is also back, offering double rewards. Meanwhile, Payphone Hits and select Hotring Races pay out twice the usual, and a fresh Community Race Series playlist has just been added.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Log-in Rewards
- Log in to receive a one-time bonus of GTA$1,000,000 (GTA$2,000,000 for GTA+ Members) within 72 hours available through September 17
Cayo Perico Survival Bonuses (Till September 10)
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Cayo Perico Survival (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Log in to receive the Panther Tour Jacket
- Complete 10 waves of the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee
GTA Online Weekly Update- New Weekly Challenge
- Complete all ten waves of a Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Assault on Cayo Perico (Returning)
- Payphone Hits
- Hotring Races (Returning)
- Community Race Series
Discounts (30% Off)
- Annis RE-7B - Coil Raiden (down from $2,475,000 to $1,732,000)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (down from $580,000 to $406,000)
- Karin Sultan Classic (down from $1,718,000 to $1,202,000)
- Lampadati Viseris (down from $875,000 to $612,000)
- RUNE Zhaba (down from $2,400,000 to $1,680,000)
- Übermacht Rhinehart (down from $1,598,000 to $1,118,000)
- Western Rampant Rocket (down from $925,000 to $647,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Battle Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Hijak Ruston (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Übermacht Sentinel Classic (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Penaud La Coureuse
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Enus Paragon R
- Place Top Two in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Surano, LCC Avarus, LCC Hexer, Weeny Dynasty & Western Cliffhanger
Luxury Autos: Annis 300R & Übermacht Sentinel GTS
Test Track: Albany Alpha, Benefactor Streiter & Benefactor XLS
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Benefactor Stirling GT
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Down the Drain
- Time Trial: Raton Canyon
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
