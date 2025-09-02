Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2025-Get AK47 Blue Flame Draco

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where new events and updates are launched on a regular basis to keep the gameplay engaging for the players. Free Fire MAX x Naruto Crossover Chapter 2 was extremely successful and it offered a variety of exclusive rewards to the players through some new ninja events that were launched on the platform. Now, after the success of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto crossover, a new Evo Vault Event for September 2025 has been launched for the server. Evo Vault events are popular in Free Fire MAX, as they provide the players with an opportunity to earn some exclusive gun skins in the game. The recent Evo Vault Event also brings some exclusive gun skins like the AK47- Blue Flame Draco and SCAR- Megalodon Alpha to the gaming platform at 10% Off.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2025- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event for September 2025 has been launched today on September 2, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 29 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive gun skins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off).

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

UMP- BOOYAH DAY 2021

XMB- Destiny Guardian

Bonfire

Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Destiny Guardian (XMB) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Megalodon Alpha (SCAR) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

XMB- Destiny Guardian

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

UMP- BOOYAH DAY 2021

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event brings some exclusive gun skins to the platform. The players can take part in the Evo Vault event and use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

