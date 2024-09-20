GTA Online Weekly Update Oktoberfest- Get Pißwasser-branded Gifts

A new GTA Online Update has been launched and the update will be available from September 19th to September 25th, 2024. The new GTA Online Update brings double rewards for Bail Office Owners on Bounty Targets. Hunting Pack (Remix) offers 2X GTA$ and RP and on top of that the salaries for Bodyguard and Associate are tripled till September 25. You can celebrate Oktoberfest in GTA Online by playing it anytime between September 19 and October 9, 2024, and receive exclusive Pißwasser-branded Gifts.
OKTOBERFEST GIFTS
To get the Octoberfest celebration gifts play GTA Online anytime between September 19 and October 9.
- Pißwasser Good Time Tee
- Gold Pißwasser Shorts
- Alpine Outfit
- Pißwasser Race Red and Pißwasser Race White limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Cypher (Drift)
- Pißwasser Race Geometry and Pißwasser Race limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody (Drift)
WEEKLY CHALLENGE for the GTA Online Weekly Update September 19 to September 25, 2024
- Secure six Bounty Targets of any kind to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ & RP
- Associate and Bodyguard Salaries
Get 2X GTA$ & RP
- Standard and Most Wanted Bounty Targets
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
DISCOUNTS (40% OFF)
- Annis RE-7B
- Brute RCV
- Buckingham Weaponized Conada
- Buckingham Conada
- Pegassi Osiris
- Savage
DISCOUNTS (30% OFF)
- 40% OFF Machine Pistol
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Assault Rifle
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
- The Duggan Robbery: Benefactor SM722 (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Obey Tailgater S (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Dinka Sugoi (Low Tier)
FREE VEHICLES
The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Truffade Nero - https://youtu.be/aNQBQUJ3RSY
LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Obey I-Wagen - https://youtu.be/VrM7K1sI2dA
Win in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
TEST RIDES
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Massacro, Lampadati Viseris, LCC Avarus, Ocelot Swinger & Schyster Deviant
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Yosemite 1500 & Vapid Dominator GT
- Test Track: Annis RE-7B, Bravado Buffalo S & Grotti Stinger GT
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
- Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus - https://youtu.be/LyWAsdlHMbE
- Time Trial: End to End - https://youtu.be/3LqX3yVi8xE
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness - https://youtu.be/zV6rZlMLx8k
