GTA 6 Fans Feel Relieved as Former Rockstar Developer Denies Delay

GTA 6 delay rumors have been in the news since long, but with leaks around the gameplay and trailer 2 release, the release delay rumors had been in the shadow for a little while. GTA 6 release rumors became alive again when on September 8, 2024, some leaks on the social media channels like ‘X’ came out with the probability of a shift in the release window to 2026.

Would GTA 6 Release Window Shift to 2026?

Former Rockstar Games Technical Director Obbe Vermeij says if GTA 6 is delayed into 2026, then the news will probably come in May 2025. So, the delay rumors that are happening right now on all the social media channels are not true. Rockstar Games has always believed in delivering quality games and on this he has made a statement that "They are not going to release the game until they're 100% happy with it." So, its not even a slightest of the possibility that Rockstar employees would even know about the delay till the mid-2025. Obbe Vermeij has worked on multiple Grand Theft Auto Games with the Rocsktar Games company and two of them are Grand Theft Auto Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Therefore, he knows the inside story on what happens if there is a possibility of a delay or shift in the release window for the game.

Obbe Vermeij has confessed that he has no access to internal information on this matter, but he has confirmed the fact about the current release delay rumor being false, based on his experience with Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto 4 was supposed to release in 2007, but a decision to delay the release from 2007 to 2008 was made just four months before the actual release date. He further adds that the decision to delay must have been made in June, but it was announced in August, which was just two months before the actual release date of October 2007.

This was posted by Obbe Vermeij in a post on ‘X’

The decision to delay gtaIV was made 4 months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call. R* is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.



Also:

GtaVI will sell for 10+ years and there is no… — Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) September 14, 2024

His post attracted the attention of the users on ‘X’, and they asked him about some questions on further details about the game. One of the users ‘Twisted Mind Games’ asked him “I see. Wish to ask, what do you think, will the GTA VI physics be more advanced thatn GTAIV? In general perspective. As Euphoria is still great and perhaps could be even better, R* maybe have developed something new instead but what are the chances it’s going to be better?” To which he replied “I don't know all the answers. I left there 15 years ago. R* will keep pushing to make better games.”

He also says that Take Two will leave the decision to release GTA 6 completely on Rockstar Games. There will be no interference from the parent company on such matters.

He also hinted on the PC release of GTA 6 and replied to another user by saying that he will have to wait until 2027 to get GTA 6 on PC. According to him in an ideal situation GTA 6 would run at 30fps on Xbox Series S, X, and PS5 and 60fps on PS5 Pro. Though he also believes that the performance of the game on Xbox would be a disaster and there would be a huge performance gap between the Xbox Series S and PS5 Pro.

GTA 6 release has been announced for the fall of 2025 by Rockstar Games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, and any kind of possible delay would be announced only by the mid of 2025. This release delay could happen if Rockstar Games is not completely happy with the development of GTA 6, which is currently being promoted by them as one of the most immersive games ever made. He is confident that GTA 6 will sell for more than 10 years after its release and Rockstar Games will not compromise on its quality in order to release it on the officially announced release date. So, the player should not believe any delay rumors for the game, until the delay is officially announced by Rockstar Games itself.

