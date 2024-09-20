Free Fire MAX Roles You can Unlock-Dominate the Battlefield in Style

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, and the gaming experience provided by the game drives the players to a whole new world of achievements and glory. Garena keeps the gameplay for Free Fire MAX engaging with the help of regular updates, events, and with several achievement points for the players if they satisfy certain specific requirements in the game. Content creators for Free Fire Max also get a chance to earn money by earning a V badge, which definitely provides them with increased pageviews for their monetized YouTube channel. Unlocking the achievements in Free Fire MAX requires you to meet some specific requirements and these achievements once gained will help you in dominating the battlefield.

So, let’s begin the quest for dominating the battlefield by racking up those achievement points. Here you will also get to know the specific requirements that you need to get a particular achievement or role in Free Fire MAX.

Dominator

Battle Royale

To reach the Dominator level in battle royale, you need to:

Rack up at least 8 skills

Lead your team to victory in any kind of team

Clash Squad

To reach the Dominator level in Clash Squad you need to:

Be the top fragger, dealing the most damage and scoring the most eliminations. Fragger in Free Fire MAX is the player, who is supposed to go into the battle first. A Fragger tries to get as much information as possible and he is the one to kill the first enemy. A Fragger has skills like Aggressiveness and Excellent Aim while shooting in the game.

Maintain a killer instinct throughout the match with an average of at least 2.3 kills per round.

Pack a punch, averaging at least 850 damage per round and secure the win to put a stamp on your dominance.

Best Pal

Battle Royale

To play the role of Best Pal in Free Fire MAX, you need to lend a hand to your teammates. You should assist them at least 8 times or revive them 3 times to show you have got their backs.

Clash Squad

To play the role of Best Pal in Clash Squad you need to be an ultimate teammate. You also need to maintain an average of 3 assists per round or become a rescue hero by averaging at least 0.7 teammate revives per round.

SharpShooter

Battle Royale

Land 4 or more impressive long-range kills (over 50 meters) to prove your sharpshooting prowess.

Clash Squad

Consistently take down enemies from afar. You also need to maintain an average of at least 1.1 kills per round, with each kill landing at least 30 meters away.

Wrestler

Battle Royale

Dominate close combat. Earn at least 6 kills by getting in your enemies' faces (within 30 meters).

Clash Squad

Become a brawl master. You need to maintain an average of at least 2 kills per round, proving your dominance in close quarters (within 10 meters).

Peacemaker

Battle Royale

To be the peacemaker you need to be the ultimate survivor. Achieve a Top 2 finish in Squads, Top 3 finish in Duos, or Top 5 finish Solo while minimizing conflict. Keep your kills low (under 3) and avoid excessive damage (less than 400). You have to prove that you can win without resorting to any kind of violence.

Clash Squad

You need to play strategically, not bloodthirsty. Also, try to maintain a low average kill count (under 0.7 kills per round) and minimize unnecessary kills (under 0.5 kills per round). Ultimately, lead your team to victory by focusing on objectives, not eliminations.

Ninja

Battle Royale- This role is available only in Battle Royale. To be a Ninja you need to:

Move like a shadow. Maintain an average movement distance of less than 100 meters per minute – true ninjas stay hidden.

Combine stealth with surprise. Achieve a Top 3 finish in Squads, Top 5 finish in Duos, or Top 10 finish Solo while keeping a low profile.

Ninjas aren't just sneaky, they're deadly! Earn at least 4 kills to prove your combat prowess.

Guerrilla

Battle Royale: This role is available in Battle Royale only. To be a Guerilla you need to:

Move like a whirlwind. Maintain an average movement distance of over 200 meters per minute – guerrillas are never stationary targets.

Hit hard, disappear faster. You also need to Rack up at least 5 kills, then vanish before your enemies can retaliate. Achieve a Top 3 finish in Squads, Top 5 finish in Duos, or Top 10 finish Solo to prove your guerrilla tactics are top-notch.

Uncrowned

Battle Royale

You have to dominate the battlefield. Earn at least 5 kills and claw your way to a strong finish (between 2nd and 5th place) in any kind of tram formation (Squads, Duos, or Solo).

Clash Squad

You have to be a force to be reckoned with. Even in defeat, try to emerge as the top dog. Be the leader in the match in both kills and damage dealt, proving your unmatched skills even when victory slips away.

Chainkiller

Clash Squad- This role is available only for the Clash Squad.

You need to Rack Up the Kills and tear apart the battlefield. Score at least two Triple Kills (eliminating 3 enemies in quick succession) and one Quad Kill (taking down a staggering 4 foes rapidly).

Early Bird

Clash Squad

You need to earn the first kill in at least 3 Clash Squad rounds.

Free Fire Max is an excellent game which comes with many innovative events and interesting gameplay elements. You can choose your role in the game and definitely dominate the battlefield the way you want.

