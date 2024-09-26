GTA Online Weekly Update September 26 to October 2, 2024-Get GTA$100K

A new GTA Online Event has started and will be available from September 26 to October 2, 2024. Just like the other GTA Online Weekly Updates, this update also brings a chance for the players to earn double bonuses on completing certain missions in the event. The players get a chance to ‘Dive into the high-stakes action of Assault on ATT-16 this week and earn 2X rewards through October 2’. The new GTA Online Update is also offering double rewards for the for Madrazo hits along with GTA$100K Bonus for completing the weekly challenge. The Bollokan Envisage (Sports)with Imani Tech is on sale for the first time and Extraction will play you 2X GTA$ and RP. Oktoberfest celebrations offering you Pißwasser gifts are available till October 9, 2024.
OKTOBERFEST Celebration Gifts - Available till OCT 9 2024
- Pißwasser Good Time Tee
- Gold Pißwasser Shorts
- Alpine Outfit
- Pißwasser Race Red and Pißwasser Race White limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Cypher (Drift)
- Pißwasser Race Geometry and Pißwasser Race limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody (Drift)
GTA Online Update September 26th to October 2nd, 2024, Weekly Challenge
- You need to complete three Madrazo Hits to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP in the New GTA Online Update
- Madrazo Hits
- Assault on ATT-16
- Extraction
Get 40% Discounts (Off)
- Benefactor LM87
- Grotti Furia
- HVY Barrage
- Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat
- P-45 Nokota
Get 30% Discounts (Off)
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Karin 190z
- Pegassi Torero
- Übermacht Revolter
- Vapid Clique
- Vapid FMJ
Get 25% Discount (Off)
- Bollokan Envisage
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Compact Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Minigun
Free Vehicles in the New GTA Online Update
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Pfister Neon - https://youtu.be/jrdvYOwpB3w
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Obey 8F Drafter - https://youtu.be/XYNRq9uzc7I (Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row)
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Dewbauchee Champion (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Karin Everon (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Übermacht Sentinel Classic (Low Tier)
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Thrust, Karin 190z, Pegassi Torero, Vapid Hustler & Vapid Riata
- Luxury Autos: Bollokan Envisage & Canis Castigator
- Test Track: Übermacht Revolter, Vapid Clique & Vapid FMJ
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Niobe
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Congestion Charge - https://youtu.be/jPm-6WJs1Ws
- Time Trial: Fort Zancudo - https://youtu.be/xJ68E1rNugw
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo - https://youtu.be/SpHsQOYG2no
Also Read:
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today and Violet Ring Event-Get G18 Gun (pcquest.com)
Top Battle Royale Games in India Ranked-Download the Games for Free (pcquest.com)
GTA 6 Map Might Not be the Exact Shape of Miami-Focus on Creative Map (pcquest.com)
PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)