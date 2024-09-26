Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update September 26 to October 2, 2024-Get GTA$100K

The players get a chance to ‘Dive into the high-stakes action of Assault on ATT-16 this week and earn 2X rewards through October 2’. You will also get double rewards for the Madrazo hits along with GTA$100K Bonus for completing the weekly challenge.

Neha Joshi
New Update
GTA Online $100K Bonus This Week

A new GTA Online Event has started and will be available from September 26 to October 2, 2024. Just like the other GTA Online Weekly Updates, this update also brings a chance for the players to earn double bonuses on completing certain missions in the event. The players get a chance to ‘Dive into the high-stakes action of Assault on ATT-16 this week and earn 2X rewards through October 2’. The new GTA Online Update is also offering double rewards for the for Madrazo hits along with GTA$100K Bonus for completing the weekly challenge. The Bollokan Envisage (Sports)with Imani Tech is on sale for the first time and Extraction will play you 2X GTA$ and RP. Oktoberfest celebrations offering you Pißwasser gifts are available till October 9, 2024.

OKTOBERFEST Celebration Gifts - Available till OCT 9 2024

  • Pißwasser Good Time Tee
  • Gold Pißwasser Shorts
  • Alpine Outfit
  • Pißwasser Race Red and Pißwasser Race White limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Cypher (Drift)
  • Pißwasser Race Geometry and Pißwasser Race limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody (Drift)

GTA Online Update September 26th to October 2nd, 2024, Weekly Challenge

  • You need to complete three Madrazo Hits to receive GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP in the New GTA Online Update

  • Madrazo Hits
  • Assault on ATT-16
  • Extraction
Get 40% Discounts (Off)

  • Benefactor LM87
  • Grotti Furia
  • HVY Barrage
  • Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat
  • P-45 Nokota

Get 30% Discounts (Off)

  • Gallivanter Baller ST-D
  • Karin 190z
  • Pegassi Torero
  • Übermacht Revolter
  • Vapid Clique
  • Vapid FMJ

Get 25% Discount (Off)

  • Bollokan Envisage
Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% OFF: Compact Rifle
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Minigun

Free Vehicles in the New GTA Online Update

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Dewbauchee Champion (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Karin Everon (Standard Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Übermacht Sentinel Classic (Low Tier)
Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Thrust, Karin 190z, Pegassi Torero, Vapid Hustler & Vapid Riata
  • Luxury Autos: Bollokan Envisage & Canis Castigator
  • Test Track: Übermacht Revolter, Vapid Clique & Vapid FMJ
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Niobe

Premium Race and Trials

