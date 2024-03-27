How to Get Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event Bundle 2024

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game for mobile devices. The game is available for free download on Google Play Store for Android devices, and can now easily be played on your PC also with the help of Google Play Games beta app. Free Fire MAX Holi bundle is now available for Indian server and it has been launched with the all-new Holi Ring Event. The players can actively participate in the Holi Ring event and get access to various premium costumes like Holi Bundle, the Corrupted Vein Bundle, and the Bionic Vagabond Bundle. Free Fire MAX Holi Ring event allows the players to spin with Universal Spin Tokens, so the players with excess tokens in store can grab the opportunity to get these premium rewards.
Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event Rewards
Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event was launched on 22nd March 2024 and will be accessible for the next 14 days on the Indian server. The event will conclude on 6th of April 2024 and the main attraction of the event is the Holi color costume, which will have a rainbow color effect. The players can participate in the event by paying 20 diamonds as a price for 1 spin. On the other hand, the players can also participate in the event by paying a price of 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the game. The second option is more feasible while starting the game, as the players will get a discount of 50% on their first spin, and the players end up spending only 100 diamonds for their first 11 spins.
What are the Exclusive Rewards for the New Holi Ring Event?
Holi Color Bundle
Corrupted Vein bundle
Bionic Vagabond bundle
M828-Prismatic Blaze
Pan-Technojoy
Rider Facepaint
Loot box techno Joy
Techno chopper Parang
Universal ring tokens
Making Use of the Universal Ring Tokens in the Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event
The rewards in the Free Fire MAX Holi ring event are completely luck based and it is a possibility that some of the players might not get any rewards even after spending hundreds of diamonds for spinning. Such players can make use of their Universal Ring Tokens by going to the exchange section of the game.
Rates for Using the Universal Ring Tokens
200 Tokens: Holi Color Bundle
200 Tokens: Bionic Vagabond bundle
175 Tokens: M828-Prismatic Blaze
175 Tokens: Corrupted Vein bundle
50 Tokens: Rider Facepaint
50 Tokens: Techno Joy Motorbike
30 Tokens: Loot box techno Joy
30 Tokens: Techno chopper Parang
30 Tokens: Technojoy Pan
40 Tokens: Name change card
15 Tokens: room card (1 match)
5 Tokens: magic cube fragments
4 Tokens: Weapon loot crates
1 Token: Ordinary items
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event 2024?
· Log in to Your Free Fire Max account to play the game.
· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the game.
· Select the ongoing Holi Ring Event.
Free Fire MAX is a popular game and participating in various in-game events gives the players an opportunity to grab free diamonds, rewards, and skins in the game. Free Fire MAX Holi Ring Event is one such event where the players can use their luck to win various premium items in the game.
