Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025-Spawn Your Bike

If you love to ride the bike of your dreams, then Indian Bikes Driving 3D is the right game for you. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game lets you drive the bike of your choice on challenging roads and terrains, and this puts your driving skills to an ultimate test. The game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for your Android device, and what makes the game interesting is its updated Cheat Codes, which allows you to spawn the bike of your dreams in the game.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay
Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025 (Includes New Cheat Codes)
|
Code
|
Reward
|
2024
|
New Year Surprise (NEW)
|
8090
|
Bullet Bike (NEW)
|
1100
|
Tesla Cybertruck (NEW)
|
5000
|
Monster SUV
|
6006
|
Supercar McLaren
|
1010
|
Tanker Truck
|
7777
|
Ducati Panigale
|
505
|
Turbo Cycle
|
0007
|
James Bond Car
|
444
|
Off-road ATV
|
8989
|
Airplane Mode
|
5432
|
Night Vision Goggles
|
3003
|
Jeep Compass
|
9999
|
Ultra Nitro Boost
|
6969
|
Hoverboard
|
8585
|
Racing Drone
|
111
|
Speed Boat
|
2121
|
Vintage Car
|
1919
|
Fire Bike
|
888
|
Hero Splendour
|
2222
|
Classic Rickshaw
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Bikes
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
200
|
Spawn Superbike
|
201
|
Spawn Dirt Bike
|
202
|
Activate Turbo Mode
|
203
|
Infinite Nitro Boost
|
204
|
High-Speed Bike
|
205
|
Activate Flying Bike
|
206
|
Water Bike Mode
|
207
|
Ghost Rider Bike
|
208
|
Spawn Golden Bike
|
209
|
Spawn Miniature Bike
|
210
|
Spawn Mecha Bike
|
211
|
Electric Bike Mode
|
212
|
Spawn Wheelie Bike
|
213
|
Activate Invisible Bike
|
214
|
Spawn Monster Bike
|
215
|
Double Wheel Mode
|
216
|
Spawn Hybrid Bike
|
217
|
Armor Bike Spawn
|
218
|
Spawn Futuristic Bike
|
219
|
Spawn Hover Bike
|
220
|
Infinite Speed Boost
|
221
|
Spawn Retro Bike
|
222
|
Flying Dirt Bike
|
223
|
Spawn Rocket Bike
|
224
|
Spawn Dragster Bike
|
225
|
Spawn Racing Bike
|
226
|
Super Jump Bike
|
227
|
Spawn Jet Bike
|
228
|
Instant Repair Bike
|
229
|
Spawn Water Jet Bike
|
230
|
Spawn Electric Dirt Bike
|
231
|
High Jump Bike
|
232
|
Hovering Bike
|
233
|
Activate Wild Ride Mode
|
234
|
Spawn Armored Bike
|
235
|
Retro Speed Bike
|
236
|
Super Boost Bike
|
237
|
Spawn Helicopter Bike
|
238
|
Night Vision Bike
|
239
|
Water Surf Bike
|
240
|
Spawn Speedster Bike
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Jets and Planes
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
400
|
Spawn Fighter Jet
|
401
|
Spawn Cargo Plane
|
402
|
Activate Turbo Jet Mode
|
403
|
Spawn Golden Plane
|
404
|
Spawn Invisible Jet
|
405
|
Infinite Flight Mode
|
406
|
Spawn Mecha Jet
|
407
|
Spawn Space Shuttle
|
408
|
Spawn Helicopter
|
409
|
High-Speed Jet Mode
|
410
|
Spawn Acrobatics Plane
|
411
|
Spawn Stealth Jet
|
412
|
Spawn Water Plane
|
413
|
Spawn Drone
|
414
|
Spawn UFO
|
415
|
Spawn Passenger Plane
|
416
|
Spawn Attack Helicopter
|
417
|
Spawn Titan Plane
|
418
|
Spawn Rocket Jet
|
419
|
Infinite Fuel Mode
|
420
|
Spawn Vintage Plane
|
421
|
Spawn Military Jet
|
422
|
Spawn Flying Helicopter
|
423
|
Spawn Custom Plane
|
424
|
High-Speed Helicopter
|
425
|
Spawn Jet Helicopter
|
426
|
Jet No Gravity Mode
|
427
|
Spawn Private Jet
|
428
|
Spawn Stealth Helicopter
|
429
|
Aircraft Damage Boost
|
430
|
Spawn Retro Plane
|
431
|
Spawn Airship
|
432
|
Helicopter Dive Mode
|
433
|
Infinite Altitude
|
434
|
High-Speed Airplane
|
435
|
Spawn Light Plane
|
436
|
Spawn Advanced Jet
|
437
|
Spawn Cargo Helicopter
|
438
|
Spawn Flyable Car
|
439
|
Spawn Supersonic Jet
|
440
|
Super Jet Mode
|
441
|
Spawn Military Helicopter
|
442
|
Activate Jet Glider
|
443
|
Spawn Attack Plane
|
444
|
Spawn Air Combat Jet
|
445
|
Spawn Ultra Jet
|
446
|
Spawn Airliner
|
447
|
Spawn Future Aircraft
|
448
|
Spawn Ultra Fighter Jet
|
449
|
Jet Fire Mode
|
450
|
Spawn Heavy Bomber Jet
Indian Bikes Driving Cheat Codes- Location
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
500
|
Unlock Beach Location
|
501
|
Unlock Desert Location
|
502
|
Unlock Cityscape Location
|
503
|
Unlock Mountain Location
|
504
|
Unlock Urban Streets
|
505
|
Spawn Abandoned City
|
506
|
Unlock Seaside Location
|
507
|
Unlock Forest Area
|
508
|
Unlock Desert Village
|
509
|
Unlock Highways
|
510
|
Unlock Bridge Area
|
511
|
Unlock Underwater World
|
512
|
Spawn Rainy Location
|
513
|
Unlock Night Mode
|
514
|
Unlock Canyon Area
|
515
|
Spawn River Location
|
516
|
Unlock Snowy Mountains
|
517
|
Unlock Secret Tunnel
|
518
|
Unlock Industrial Zone
|
519
|
Spawn Desert Canyon
|
520
|
Unlock Ruins Location
|
521
|
Unlock Underground Area
|
522
|
Spawn Forest Hills
|
523
|
Unlock Dockside Location
|
524
|
Unlock Coastal Road
|
525
|
Spawn Wasteland Location
|
526
|
Unlock Canyon Peaks
|
527
|
Unlock Hilly Terrain
|
528
|
Unlock Suburban Area
|
529
|
Spawn Dark Alley Location
|
530
|
Unlock Rural Area
|
531
|
Spawn Desert City
|
532
|
Unlock Racing Circuit
|
533
|
Unlock Coastal Village
|
534
|
Unlock Waterfall Location
|
535
|
Unlock Hidden Valley
|
536
|
Unlock Secret City
|
537
|
Spawn Airport Location
|
538
|
Unlock Waterfront Area
|
539
|
Unlock Skyline Location
|
540
|
Spawn Frozen Tundra
|
541
|
Unlock Old Town Location
|
542
|
Unlock Rural Highway
|
543
|
Spawn Tropical Island
|
544
|
Unlock Submerged Area
|
545
|
Unlock Mystery Island
|
546
|
Spawn Abandoned Factory
|
547
|
Unlock Countryside Area
|
548
|
Unlock Volcano Location
|
549
|
Unlock Ghost Town
|
550
|
Spawn Night-Time Streets
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Truck
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
600
|
Spawn Monster Truck
|
601
|
Spawn Dump Truck
|
602
|
Spawn Police Truck
|
603
|
Spawn Heavy Duty Truck
|
604
|
Activate Super Speed Truck
|
605
|
Spawn Tanker Truck
|
606
|
Spawn Flatbed Truck
|
607
|
Spawn Armored Truck
|
608
|
Spawn Pickup Truck
|
609
|
Spawn Delivery Truck
|
610
|
Spawn Logging Truck
|
611
|
Spawn Trash Truck
|
612
|
Spawn Tow Truck
|
613
|
Spawn Road Train
|
614
|
Spawn Military Truck
|
615
|
Spawn Mega Hauler
|
616
|
Spawn Bulldozer Truck
|
617
|
Spawn Super Truck
|
618
|
Spawn Monster Hauler
|
619
|
Activate Fly Truck
|
620
|
Spawn Construction Truck
|
621
|
Spawn Electric Truck
|
622
|
Spawn Vintage Truck
|
623
|
Spawn Rally Truck
|
624
|
Spawn Oversized Truck
|
625
|
Spawn Jet Powered Truck
|
626
|
Spawn Fast Moving Truck
|
627
|
Spawn Snow Plow Truck
|
628
|
Spawn Heavy Equipment Truck
|
629
|
Spawn Fuel Truck
|
630
|
Spawn Heavy Transport Truck
|
631
|
Spawn Container Truck
|
632
|
Spawn Luxury Transport Truck
|
633
|
Spawn Monster Tow Truck
|
634
|
Spawn Fast Delivery Truck
|
635
|
Spawn Large Crane Truck
|
636
|
Spawn Super Hauler
|
637
|
Spawn Hauling Truck
|
638
|
Spawn Armed Military Truck
|
639
|
Spawn Fire Truck
|
640
|
Spawn Ambulance Truck
|
641
|
Spawn Road Construction Truck
|
642
|
Spawn Custom Truck
|
643
|
Spawn Mega Tanker Truck
|
644
|
Spawn Road Cleaning Truck
|
645
|
Spawn Fuel Tanker Truck
|
646
|
Spawn Hazardous Materials Truck
|
647
|
Spawn Cement Mixer Truck
|
648
|
Spawn International Truck
|
649
|
Spawn Super Hauler 2
|
650
|
Spawn Freight Transport Truck
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Boat
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
700
|
Spawn Speed Boat
|
701
|
Spawn Yacht
|
702
|
Spawn Sailboat
|
703
|
Spawn Hovercraft
|
704
|
Spawn Fishing Boat
|
705
|
Spawn Luxury Boat
|
706
|
Spawn Submarine
|
707
|
Spawn Cruise Ship
|
708
|
Spawn Jet Ski
|
709
|
Spawn Military Boat
|
710
|
Spawn Cargo Ship
|
711
|
Spawn Police Boat
|
712
|
Spawn Mega Yacht
|
713
|
Spawn Luxury Yacht
|
714
|
Spawn Hovercraft Boat
|
715
|
Activate Super Speed Boat
|
716
|
Spawn Water Taxi
|
717
|
Spawn Speed Submarine
|
718
|
Spawn Raft
|
719
|
Spawn Cruise Yacht
|
720
|
Spawn Fishing Yacht
|
721
|
Spawn Military Ship
|
722
|
Spawn Pirate Ship
|
723
|
Spawn Floating Platform
|
724
|
Spawn Speedboat 2
|
725
|
Spawn Jet Powered Boat
|
726
|
Spawn Underwater Boat
|
727
|
Spawn Mega Speedboat
|
728
|
Spawn Solar Boat
|
729
|
Spawn Boat Carrier
|
730
|
Spawn High-Speed Yacht
|
731
|
Spawn Ocean Liner
|
732
|
Spawn Sea Helicopter Boat
|
733
|
Spawn Light Yacht
|
734
|
Spawn Retro Boat
|
735
|
Spawn High-tech Submarine
|
736
|
Spawn Hydro Boat
|
737
|
Spawn Glider Boat
|
738
|
Spawn Giant Cargo Ship
|
739
|
Spawn Speed Hovercraft
|
740
|
Spawn Luxury Cruise Boat
|
741
|
Spawn Silent Boat
|
742
|
Spawn Off-Road Boat
|
743
|
Spawn Luxury Speedboat
|
744
|
Spawn Mega Submarine
|
745
|
Spawn Speed Sailboat
|
746
|
Spawn Cargo Hovercraft
|
747
|
Spawn Ultra-fast Boat
|
748
|
Spawn Luxury Watercraft
|
749
|
Spawn Armored Boat
|
750
|
Spawn Off-road Yacht
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Weapons
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
800
|
Spawn AK-47
|
801
|
Spawn M4A1
|
802
|
Spawn Shotgun
|
803
|
Spawn Rocket Launcher
|
804
|
Spawn Sniper Rifle
|
805
|
Spawn Desert Eagle
|
806
|
Spawn Grenade
|
807
|
Spawn Molotov Cocktail
|
808
|
Spawn Fire Extinguisher
|
809
|
Spawn Knife
|
810
|
Spawn Flame Thrower
|
811
|
Spawn Bat
|
812
|
Spawn RPG
|
813
|
Spawn Uzi
|
814
|
Spawn Chainsaw
|
815
|
Spawn Crowbar
|
816
|
Spawn Crossbow
|
817
|
Spawn Machete
|
818
|
Spawn Pistol
|
819
|
Spawn Mini Gun
|
820
|
Spawn Harpoon
|
821
|
Spawn Electric Baton
|
822
|
Spawn Baseball Bat
|
823
|
Spawn Flashbang
|
824
|
Spawn Laser Gun
|
825
|
Spawn Plasma Gun
|
826
|
Spawn Smoke Grenade
|
827
|
Spawn AK-74M
|
828
|
Spawn Handgun
|
829
|
Spawn M1911
|
830
|
Spawn Submachine Gun
|
831
|
Spawn Shockwave Blaster
|
832
|
Spawn Battle Axe
|
833
|
Spawn Taser
|
834
|
Spawn Molotov Grenade
|
835
|
Spawn Chemical Grenade
|
836
|
Spawn Toxic Gas
|
837
|
Spawn Flame Pistol
|
838
|
Spawn Shuriken
|
839
|
Spawn Heavy Machine Gun
|
840
|
Spawn Gatling Gun
|
841
|
Spawn Grenade Launcher
|
842
|
Spawn Dagger
|
843
|
Spawn Fire Axe
|
844
|
Spawn Plasma Cannon
|
845
|
Spawn M-16
|
846
|
Spawn Mortar
|
847
|
Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher
|
848
|
Spawn Rocket Pod
|
849
|
Spawn Flamethrower
|
850
|
Spawn C4 Explosive
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Vehicle Customization
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
900
|
Change Bike Color to Red
|
901
|
Change Bike Color to Blue
|
902
|
Change Car Color to Green
|
903
|
Change Car Color to Yellow
|
904
|
Activate Custom Wheels
|
905
|
Change Bike Exhaust Sound
|
906
|
Increase Bike Speed
|
907
|
Increase Car Speed
|
908
|
Add Neon Lights to Car
|
909
|
Add Nitrous Boost to Bike
|
910
|
Change Car Rims to Chrome
|
911
|
Add Custom Spoiler to Bike
|
912
|
Install Custom Tires
|
913
|
Add Engine Upgrade to Bike
|
914
|
Custom Paint Job for Bike
|
915
|
Add Turbo to Car
|
916
|
Install Off-road Tires
|
917
|
Add Supercharger to Car
|
918
|
Remove Limiters on Car
|
919
|
Change Car Interior Style
|
920
|
Add Bumper to Car
|
921
|
Install New Body Kit
|
922
|
Customize Bike Frame
|
923
|
Upgrade Car Suspension
|
924
|
Add Side Mirrors to Bike
|
925
|
Add Full Underbody Kit
|
926
|
Add Custom Dashboard
|
927
|
Lower Car Height
|
928
|
Activate Custom Engine Sound
|
929
|
Add Custom Exhaust Pipe
|
930
|
Change Car Grill Style
|
931
|
Add Custom Headlights
|
932
|
Add Custom Taillights
|
933
|
Install Hydraulics on Bike
|
934
|
Add Racing Seats to Car
|
935
|
Add Custom Paint to Bike
|
936
|
Activate Vehicle Glow Effect
|
937
|
Change Motorcycle Handlebars
|
938
|
Activate Custom Horn Sound
|
939
|
Change Bike Foot Pegs
|
940
|
Install Racing Roll Cage
|
941
|
Activate Super Suspension
|
942
|
Add Custom Speedometer
|
943
|
Change Car Wheel Size
|
944
|
Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes
|
945
|
Add Cool Bike Sticker
|
946
|
Customize Bike Handle Grip
|
947
|
Add LED Lights to Car
|
948
|
Upgrade Car Tires to Racing
|
949
|
Change Car Wheel Design
|
950
|
Add Racing Spoilers to Bike
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Character
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
1000
|
Change Character Skin
|
1001
|
Unlock New Character Outfit
|
1002
|
Unlock Special Character Ability
|
1003
|
Change Character Gender
|
1004
|
Unlock All Characters
|
1005
|
Change Character Appearance
|
1006
|
Unlock Character Voice Pack
|
1007
|
Boost Character Health
|
1008
|
Change Character Weight
|
1009
|
Unlock Character Weapon Skills
|
1010
|
Increase Character Speed
|
1011
|
Change Character Hair Style
|
1012
|
Unlock Character Dance Moves
|
1013
|
Unlock Character Emotes
|
1014
|
Unlock Hidden Character
|
1015
|
Change Character Age
|
1016
|
Increase Character Strength
|
1017
|
Change Character Outfit Color
|
1018
|
Unlock Character Backpack
|
1019
|
Activate God Mode for Character
|
1020
|
Change Character Face Type
|
1021
|
Add New Tattoos to Character
|
1022
|
Change Character Voice
|
1023
|
Change Character Stance
|
1024
|
Unlock All Character Emotes
|
1025
|
Unlock New Character Outfit
|
1026
|
Unlock Character Accessories
|
1027
|
Increase Character Jump Height
|
1028
|
Unlock Character Customization
|
1029
|
Activate Infinite Ammo for Character
|
1030
|
Unlock Special Character Moves
|
1031
|
Change Character Eye Color
|
1032
|
Unlock Character Mask
|
1033
|
Change Character Movement Speed
|
1034
|
Unlock Character Helmet
|
1035
|
Change Character Height
|
1036
|
Add Character Special Gear
|
1037
|
Unlock Extra Character Skills
|
1038
|
Activate Character Energy Shield
|
1039
|
Change Character Footwear
|
1040
|
Unlock New Character Hairstyle
|
1041
|
Change Character Makeup Style
|
1042
|
Unlock All Character Tags
|
1043
|
Activate Character Super Jump
|
1044
|
Change Character Eye Shape
|
1045
|
Unlock Character Power Boost
|
1046
|
Unlock Hidden Character Powers
|
1047
|
Boost Character Damage Output
|
1048
|
Change Character Skin Tone
|
1049
|
Unlock New Character Combat Style
|
1050
|
Activate Character Stealth Mode
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Miscellaneous
|
Cheat Code
|
Cheat Name
|
1100
|
Increase Game Time
|
1101
|
Activate Time Freeze
|
1102
|
Unlock All Roads
|
1103
|
Change Weather to Sunny
|
1104
|
Change Weather to Rainy
|
1105
|
Change Weather to Snowy
|
1106
|
Unlock All Levels
|
1107
|
Unlock Hidden Items
|
1108
|
Activate Low Gravity Mode
|
1109
|
Unlock All Achievements
|
1110
|
Spawn Extra Health Packs
|
1111
|
Activate Unlimited Health
|
1112
|
Activate Day-Night Cycle
|
1113
|
Add Extra Time to Game
|
1114
|
Activate Speed Mode
|
1115
|
Unlock Special Game Mode
|
1116
|
Spawn Invincibility Item
|
1117
|
Change Game Music to Rock
|
1118
|
Change Game Music to Jazz
|
1119
|
Increase Game Difficulty
|
1120
|
Activate Super Vision Mode
|
1121
|
Unlock All Game Vehicles
|
1122
|
Add Extra Ammunition
|
1123
|
Unlock All Game Maps
|
1124
|
Spawn Health Items
|
1125
|
Increase Character’s Energy
|
1126
|
Activate Free Roaming Mode
|
1127
|
Unlock All Missions
|
1128
|
Increase Game Speed
|
1129
|
Add Extra Power-ups
|
1130
|
Unlock All Characters
|
1131
|
Unlock Super Abilities
|
1132
|
Activate Unlimited Fuel
|
1133
|
Unlock Special Superpower
|
1134
|
Increase Vehicle Health
|
1135
|
Spawn Extra Boost Items
|
1136
|
Increase Vehicle Speed
|
1137
|
Activate Time Travel Mode
|
1138
|
Unlock All Game Cheats
|
1139
|
Add Extra Jump Power
|
1140
|
Unlock Hidden Game Secrets
|
1141
|
Increase Jump Distance
|
1142
|
Unlock Secret Boss Fight
|
1143
|
Unlock Additional Weapons
|
1144
|
Unlock All Game Secrets
|
1145
|
Activate All Cheats
How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?
- Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
- Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
- Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
- Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
- This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
- Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
- Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular open world game, here you can test your driving skills to the ultimate level. Now, with the cheat codes you can spawn the bike of your dreams and take your gameplay experience to the next level.
