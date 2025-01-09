Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Gaming News

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025-Spawn Your Bike

The game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for your Android device, and what makes the game interesting is its updated Cheat Codes, which allows you to spawn the bike of your dreams in the game.

author-image
Neha Joshi
New Update
Indian Bikes Driving 3d Cheat Codes for January 2025- Spawn the Bikes You Want

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025

If you love to ride the bike of your dreams, then Indian Bikes Driving 3D is the right game for you. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game lets you drive the bike of your choice on challenging roads and terrains, and this puts your driving skills to an ultimate test. The game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for your Android device, and what makes the game interesting is its updated Cheat Codes, which allows you to spawn the bike of your dreams in the game.

Advertisment

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025 (Includes New Cheat Codes)

Advertisment

Code

Reward

2024

New Year Surprise (NEW)

8090

Bullet Bike (NEW)

1100

Tesla Cybertruck (NEW)

5000

Monster SUV

6006

Supercar McLaren

1010

Tanker Truck

7777

Ducati Panigale

505

Turbo Cycle

0007

James Bond Car

444

Off-road ATV

8989

Airplane Mode

5432

Night Vision Goggles

3003

Jeep Compass

9999

Ultra Nitro Boost

6969

Hoverboard

8585

Racing Drone

111

Speed Boat

2121

Vintage Car

1919

Fire Bike

888

Hero Splendour

2222

Classic Rickshaw

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Bikes

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

200

Spawn Superbike

201

Spawn Dirt Bike

202

Activate Turbo Mode

203

Infinite Nitro Boost

204

High-Speed Bike

205

Activate Flying Bike

206

Water Bike Mode

207

Ghost Rider Bike

208

Spawn Golden Bike

209

Spawn Miniature Bike

210

Spawn Mecha Bike

211

Electric Bike Mode

212

Spawn Wheelie Bike

213

Activate Invisible Bike

214

Spawn Monster Bike

215

Double Wheel Mode

216

Spawn Hybrid Bike

217

Armor Bike Spawn

218

Spawn Futuristic Bike

219

Spawn Hover Bike

220

Infinite Speed Boost

221

Spawn Retro Bike

222

Flying Dirt Bike

223

Spawn Rocket Bike

224

Spawn Dragster Bike

225

Spawn Racing Bike

226

Super Jump Bike

227

Spawn Jet Bike

228

Instant Repair Bike

229

Spawn Water Jet Bike

230

Spawn Electric Dirt Bike

231

High Jump Bike

232

Hovering Bike

233

Activate Wild Ride Mode

234

Spawn Armored Bike

235

Retro Speed Bike

236

Super Boost Bike

237

Spawn Helicopter Bike

238

Night Vision Bike

239

Water Surf Bike

240

Spawn Speedster Bike
Advertisment

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Jets and Planes

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

400

Spawn Fighter Jet

401

Spawn Cargo Plane

402

Activate Turbo Jet Mode

403

Spawn Golden Plane

404

Spawn Invisible Jet

405

Infinite Flight Mode

406

Spawn Mecha Jet

407

Spawn Space Shuttle

408

Spawn Helicopter

409

High-Speed Jet Mode

410

Spawn Acrobatics Plane

411

Spawn Stealth Jet

412

Spawn Water Plane

413

Spawn Drone

414

Spawn UFO

415

Spawn Passenger Plane

416

Spawn Attack Helicopter

417

Spawn Titan Plane

418

Spawn Rocket Jet

419

Infinite Fuel Mode

420

Spawn Vintage Plane

421

Spawn Military Jet

422

Spawn Flying Helicopter

423

Spawn Custom Plane

424

High-Speed Helicopter

425

Spawn Jet Helicopter

426

Jet No Gravity Mode

427

Spawn Private Jet

428

Spawn Stealth Helicopter

429

Aircraft Damage Boost

430

Spawn Retro Plane

431

Spawn Airship

432

Helicopter Dive Mode

433

Infinite Altitude

434

High-Speed Airplane

435

Spawn Light Plane

436

Spawn Advanced Jet

437

Spawn Cargo Helicopter

438

Spawn Flyable Car

439

Spawn Supersonic Jet

440

Super Jet Mode

441

Spawn Military Helicopter

442

Activate Jet Glider

443

Spawn Attack Plane

444

Spawn Air Combat Jet

445

Spawn Ultra Jet

446

Spawn Airliner

447

Spawn Future Aircraft

448

Spawn Ultra Fighter Jet

449

Jet Fire Mode

450

Spawn Heavy Bomber Jet

Indian Bikes Driving Cheat Codes- Location

Advertisment

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

500

Unlock Beach Location

501

Unlock Desert Location

502

Unlock Cityscape Location

503

Unlock Mountain Location

504

Unlock Urban Streets

505

Spawn Abandoned City

506

Unlock Seaside Location

507

Unlock Forest Area

508

Unlock Desert Village

509

Unlock Highways

510

Unlock Bridge Area

511

Unlock Underwater World

512

Spawn Rainy Location

513

Unlock Night Mode

514

Unlock Canyon Area

515

Spawn River Location

516

Unlock Snowy Mountains

517

Unlock Secret Tunnel

518

Unlock Industrial Zone

519

Spawn Desert Canyon

520

Unlock Ruins Location

521

Unlock Underground Area

522

Spawn Forest Hills

523

Unlock Dockside Location

524

Unlock Coastal Road

525

Spawn Wasteland Location

526

Unlock Canyon Peaks

527

Unlock Hilly Terrain

528

Unlock Suburban Area

529

Spawn Dark Alley Location

530

Unlock Rural Area

531

Spawn Desert City

532

Unlock Racing Circuit

533

Unlock Coastal Village

534

Unlock Waterfall Location

535

Unlock Hidden Valley

536

Unlock Secret City

537

Spawn Airport Location

538

Unlock Waterfront Area

539

Unlock Skyline Location

540

Spawn Frozen Tundra

541

Unlock Old Town Location

542

Unlock Rural Highway

543

Spawn Tropical Island

544

Unlock Submerged Area

545

Unlock Mystery Island

546

Spawn Abandoned Factory

547

Unlock Countryside Area

548

Unlock Volcano Location

549

Unlock Ghost Town

550

Spawn Night-Time Streets

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Truck

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

600

Spawn Monster Truck

601

Spawn Dump Truck

602

Spawn Police Truck

603

Spawn Heavy Duty Truck

604

Activate Super Speed Truck

605

Spawn Tanker Truck

606

Spawn Flatbed Truck

607

Spawn Armored Truck

608

Spawn Pickup Truck

609

Spawn Delivery Truck

610

Spawn Logging Truck

611

Spawn Trash Truck

612

Spawn Tow Truck

613

Spawn Road Train

614

Spawn Military Truck

615

Spawn Mega Hauler

616

Spawn Bulldozer Truck

617

Spawn Super Truck

618

Spawn Monster Hauler

619

Activate Fly Truck

620

Spawn Construction Truck

621

Spawn Electric Truck

622

Spawn Vintage Truck

623

Spawn Rally Truck

624

Spawn Oversized Truck

625

Spawn Jet Powered Truck

626

Spawn Fast Moving Truck

627

Spawn Snow Plow Truck

628

Spawn Heavy Equipment Truck

629

Spawn Fuel Truck

630

Spawn Heavy Transport Truck

631

Spawn Container Truck

632

Spawn Luxury Transport Truck

633

Spawn Monster Tow Truck

634

Spawn Fast Delivery Truck

635

Spawn Large Crane Truck

636

Spawn Super Hauler

637

Spawn Hauling Truck

638

Spawn Armed Military Truck

639

Spawn Fire Truck

640

Spawn Ambulance Truck

641

Spawn Road Construction Truck

642

Spawn Custom Truck

643

Spawn Mega Tanker Truck

644

Spawn Road Cleaning Truck

645

Spawn Fuel Tanker Truck

646

Spawn Hazardous Materials Truck

647

Spawn Cement Mixer Truck

648

Spawn International Truck

649

Spawn Super Hauler 2

650

Spawn Freight Transport Truck
Advertisment

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Boat

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

700

Spawn Speed Boat

701

Spawn Yacht

702

Spawn Sailboat

703

Spawn Hovercraft

704

Spawn Fishing Boat

705

Spawn Luxury Boat

706

Spawn Submarine

707

Spawn Cruise Ship

708

Spawn Jet Ski

709

Spawn Military Boat

710

Spawn Cargo Ship

711

Spawn Police Boat

712

Spawn Mega Yacht

713

Spawn Luxury Yacht

714

Spawn Hovercraft Boat

715

Activate Super Speed Boat

716

Spawn Water Taxi

717

Spawn Speed Submarine

718

Spawn Raft

719

Spawn Cruise Yacht

720

Spawn Fishing Yacht

721

Spawn Military Ship

722

Spawn Pirate Ship

723

Spawn Floating Platform

724

Spawn Speedboat 2

725

Spawn Jet Powered Boat

726

Spawn Underwater Boat

727

Spawn Mega Speedboat

728

Spawn Solar Boat

729

Spawn Boat Carrier

730

Spawn High-Speed Yacht

731

Spawn Ocean Liner

732

Spawn Sea Helicopter Boat

733

Spawn Light Yacht

734

Spawn Retro Boat

735

Spawn High-tech Submarine

736

Spawn Hydro Boat

737

Spawn Glider Boat

738

Spawn Giant Cargo Ship

739

Spawn Speed Hovercraft

740

Spawn Luxury Cruise Boat

741

Spawn Silent Boat

742

Spawn Off-Road Boat

743

Spawn Luxury Speedboat

744

Spawn Mega Submarine

745

Spawn Speed Sailboat

746

Spawn Cargo Hovercraft

747

Spawn Ultra-fast Boat

748

Spawn Luxury Watercraft

749

Spawn Armored Boat

750

Spawn Off-road Yacht

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Weapons

Advertisment

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

800

Spawn AK-47

801

Spawn M4A1

802

Spawn Shotgun

803

Spawn Rocket Launcher

804

Spawn Sniper Rifle

805

Spawn Desert Eagle

806

Spawn Grenade

807

Spawn Molotov Cocktail

808

Spawn Fire Extinguisher

809

Spawn Knife

810

Spawn Flame Thrower

811

Spawn Bat

812

Spawn RPG

813

Spawn Uzi

814

Spawn Chainsaw

815

Spawn Crowbar

816

Spawn Crossbow

817

Spawn Machete

818

Spawn Pistol

819

Spawn Mini Gun

820

Spawn Harpoon

821

Spawn Electric Baton

822

Spawn Baseball Bat

823

Spawn Flashbang

824

Spawn Laser Gun

825

Spawn Plasma Gun

826

Spawn Smoke Grenade

827

Spawn AK-74M

828

Spawn Handgun

829

Spawn M1911

830

Spawn Submachine Gun

831

Spawn Shockwave Blaster

832

Spawn Battle Axe

833

Spawn Taser

834

Spawn Molotov Grenade

835

Spawn Chemical Grenade

836

Spawn Toxic Gas

837

Spawn Flame Pistol

838

Spawn Shuriken

839

Spawn Heavy Machine Gun

840

Spawn Gatling Gun

841

Spawn Grenade Launcher

842

Spawn Dagger

843

Spawn Fire Axe

844

Spawn Plasma Cannon

845

Spawn M-16

846

Spawn Mortar

847

Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher

848

Spawn Rocket Pod

849

Spawn Flamethrower

850

Spawn C4 Explosive

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Vehicle Customization

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

900

Change Bike Color to Red

901

Change Bike Color to Blue

902

Change Car Color to Green

903

Change Car Color to Yellow

904

Activate Custom Wheels

905

Change Bike Exhaust Sound

906

Increase Bike Speed

907

Increase Car Speed

908

Add Neon Lights to Car

909

Add Nitrous Boost to Bike

910

Change Car Rims to Chrome

911

Add Custom Spoiler to Bike

912

Install Custom Tires

913

Add Engine Upgrade to Bike

914

Custom Paint Job for Bike

915

Add Turbo to Car

916

Install Off-road Tires

917

Add Supercharger to Car

918

Remove Limiters on Car

919

Change Car Interior Style

920

Add Bumper to Car

921

Install New Body Kit

922

Customize Bike Frame

923

Upgrade Car Suspension

924

Add Side Mirrors to Bike

925

Add Full Underbody Kit

926

Add Custom Dashboard

927

Lower Car Height

928

Activate Custom Engine Sound

929

Add Custom Exhaust Pipe

930

Change Car Grill Style

931

Add Custom Headlights

932

Add Custom Taillights

933

Install Hydraulics on Bike

934

Add Racing Seats to Car

935

Add Custom Paint to Bike

936

Activate Vehicle Glow Effect

937

Change Motorcycle Handlebars

938

Activate Custom Horn Sound

939

Change Bike Foot Pegs

940

Install Racing Roll Cage

941

Activate Super Suspension

942

Add Custom Speedometer

943

Change Car Wheel Size

944

Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes

945

Add Cool Bike Sticker

946

Customize Bike Handle Grip

947

Add LED Lights to Car

948

Upgrade Car Tires to Racing

949

Change Car Wheel Design

950

Add Racing Spoilers to Bike
Advertisment

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Character 

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

1000

Change Character Skin

1001

Unlock New Character Outfit

1002

Unlock Special Character Ability

1003

Change Character Gender

1004

Unlock All Characters

1005

Change Character Appearance

1006

Unlock Character Voice Pack

1007

Boost Character Health

1008

Change Character Weight

1009

Unlock Character Weapon Skills

1010

Increase Character Speed

1011

Change Character Hair Style

1012

Unlock Character Dance Moves

1013

Unlock Character Emotes

1014

Unlock Hidden Character

1015

Change Character Age

1016

Increase Character Strength

1017

Change Character Outfit Color

1018

Unlock Character Backpack

1019

Activate God Mode for Character

1020

Change Character Face Type

1021

Add New Tattoos to Character

1022

Change Character Voice

1023

Change Character Stance

1024

Unlock All Character Emotes

1025

Unlock New Character Outfit

1026

Unlock Character Accessories

1027

Increase Character Jump Height

1028

Unlock Character Customization

1029

Activate Infinite Ammo for Character

1030

Unlock Special Character Moves

1031

Change Character Eye Color

1032

Unlock Character Mask

1033

Change Character Movement Speed

1034

Unlock Character Helmet

1035

Change Character Height

1036

Add Character Special Gear

1037

Unlock Extra Character Skills

1038

Activate Character Energy Shield

1039

Change Character Footwear

1040

Unlock New Character Hairstyle

1041

Change Character Makeup Style

1042

Unlock All Character Tags

1043

Activate Character Super Jump

1044

Change Character Eye Shape

1045

Unlock Character Power Boost

1046

Unlock Hidden Character Powers

1047

Boost Character Damage Output

1048

Change Character Skin Tone

1049

Unlock New Character Combat Style

1050

Activate Character Stealth Mode

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Miscellaneous 

Cheat Code

Cheat Name

1100

Increase Game Time

1101

Activate Time Freeze

1102

Unlock All Roads

1103

Change Weather to Sunny

1104

Change Weather to Rainy

1105

Change Weather to Snowy

1106

Unlock All Levels

1107

Unlock Hidden Items

1108

Activate Low Gravity Mode

1109

Unlock All Achievements

1110

Spawn Extra Health Packs

1111

Activate Unlimited Health

1112

Activate Day-Night Cycle

1113

Add Extra Time to Game

1114

Activate Speed Mode

1115

Unlock Special Game Mode

1116

Spawn Invincibility Item

1117

Change Game Music to Rock

1118

Change Game Music to Jazz

1119

Increase Game Difficulty

1120

Activate Super Vision Mode

1121

Unlock All Game Vehicles

1122

Add Extra Ammunition

1123

Unlock All Game Maps

1124

Spawn Health Items

1125

Increase Character’s Energy

1126

Activate Free Roaming Mode

1127

Unlock All Missions

1128

Increase Game Speed

1129

Add Extra Power-ups

1130

Unlock All Characters

1131

Unlock Super Abilities

1132

Activate Unlimited Fuel

1133

Unlock Special Superpower

1134

Increase Vehicle Health

1135

Spawn Extra Boost Items

1136

Increase Vehicle Speed

1137

Activate Time Travel Mode

1138

Unlock All Game Cheats

1139

Add Extra Jump Power

1140

Unlock Hidden Game Secrets

1141

Increase Jump Distance

1142

Unlock Secret Boss Fight

1143

Unlock Additional Weapons

1144

Unlock All Game Secrets

1145

Activate All Cheats

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

  • Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
  • Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
  • Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
  • Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
  • This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
  • Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
  • Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular open world game, here you can test your driving skills to the ultimate level. Now, with the cheat codes you can spawn the bike of your dreams and take your gameplay experience to the next level.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Early Access Alpha is a Scam, but BiliBili Trailer is Real

GTA 6 Release Delay News by the Insider has Mixed Reactions from Fans

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event-Get M500 Aqua Blast Gun and Skyboard

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Launches on 10th January 2025-Rewards

 

Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: