Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025-Spawn Your Bike

If you love to ride the bike of your dreams, then Indian Bikes Driving 3D is the right game for you. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studios, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game lets you drive the bike of your choice on challenging roads and terrains, and this puts your driving skills to an ultimate test. The game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for your Android device, and what makes the game interesting is its updated Cheat Codes, which allows you to spawn the bike of your dreams in the game.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for January 2025 (Includes New Cheat Codes)

Code Reward 2024 New Year Surprise (NEW) 8090 Bullet Bike (NEW) 1100 Tesla Cybertruck (NEW) 5000 Monster SUV 6006 Supercar McLaren 1010 Tanker Truck 7777 Ducati Panigale 505 Turbo Cycle 0007 James Bond Car 444 Off-road ATV 8989 Airplane Mode 5432 Night Vision Goggles 3003 Jeep Compass 9999 Ultra Nitro Boost 6969 Hoverboard 8585 Racing Drone 111 Speed Boat 2121 Vintage Car 1919 Fire Bike 888 Hero Splendour 2222 Classic Rickshaw

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Bikes

Cheat Code Cheat Name 200 Spawn Superbike 201 Spawn Dirt Bike 202 Activate Turbo Mode 203 Infinite Nitro Boost 204 High-Speed Bike 205 Activate Flying Bike 206 Water Bike Mode 207 Ghost Rider Bike 208 Spawn Golden Bike 209 Spawn Miniature Bike 210 Spawn Mecha Bike 211 Electric Bike Mode 212 Spawn Wheelie Bike 213 Activate Invisible Bike 214 Spawn Monster Bike 215 Double Wheel Mode 216 Spawn Hybrid Bike 217 Armor Bike Spawn 218 Spawn Futuristic Bike 219 Spawn Hover Bike 220 Infinite Speed Boost 221 Spawn Retro Bike 222 Flying Dirt Bike 223 Spawn Rocket Bike 224 Spawn Dragster Bike 225 Spawn Racing Bike 226 Super Jump Bike 227 Spawn Jet Bike 228 Instant Repair Bike 229 Spawn Water Jet Bike 230 Spawn Electric Dirt Bike 231 High Jump Bike 232 Hovering Bike 233 Activate Wild Ride Mode 234 Spawn Armored Bike 235 Retro Speed Bike 236 Super Boost Bike 237 Spawn Helicopter Bike 238 Night Vision Bike 239 Water Surf Bike 240 Spawn Speedster Bike

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Jets and Planes

Cheat Code Cheat Name 400 Spawn Fighter Jet 401 Spawn Cargo Plane 402 Activate Turbo Jet Mode 403 Spawn Golden Plane 404 Spawn Invisible Jet 405 Infinite Flight Mode 406 Spawn Mecha Jet 407 Spawn Space Shuttle 408 Spawn Helicopter 409 High-Speed Jet Mode 410 Spawn Acrobatics Plane 411 Spawn Stealth Jet 412 Spawn Water Plane 413 Spawn Drone 414 Spawn UFO 415 Spawn Passenger Plane 416 Spawn Attack Helicopter 417 Spawn Titan Plane 418 Spawn Rocket Jet 419 Infinite Fuel Mode 420 Spawn Vintage Plane 421 Spawn Military Jet 422 Spawn Flying Helicopter 423 Spawn Custom Plane 424 High-Speed Helicopter 425 Spawn Jet Helicopter 426 Jet No Gravity Mode 427 Spawn Private Jet 428 Spawn Stealth Helicopter 429 Aircraft Damage Boost 430 Spawn Retro Plane 431 Spawn Airship 432 Helicopter Dive Mode 433 Infinite Altitude 434 High-Speed Airplane 435 Spawn Light Plane 436 Spawn Advanced Jet 437 Spawn Cargo Helicopter 438 Spawn Flyable Car 439 Spawn Supersonic Jet 440 Super Jet Mode 441 Spawn Military Helicopter 442 Activate Jet Glider 443 Spawn Attack Plane 444 Spawn Air Combat Jet 445 Spawn Ultra Jet 446 Spawn Airliner 447 Spawn Future Aircraft 448 Spawn Ultra Fighter Jet 449 Jet Fire Mode 450 Spawn Heavy Bomber Jet

Indian Bikes Driving Cheat Codes- Location

Cheat Code Cheat Name 500 Unlock Beach Location 501 Unlock Desert Location 502 Unlock Cityscape Location 503 Unlock Mountain Location 504 Unlock Urban Streets 505 Spawn Abandoned City 506 Unlock Seaside Location 507 Unlock Forest Area 508 Unlock Desert Village 509 Unlock Highways 510 Unlock Bridge Area 511 Unlock Underwater World 512 Spawn Rainy Location 513 Unlock Night Mode 514 Unlock Canyon Area 515 Spawn River Location 516 Unlock Snowy Mountains 517 Unlock Secret Tunnel 518 Unlock Industrial Zone 519 Spawn Desert Canyon 520 Unlock Ruins Location 521 Unlock Underground Area 522 Spawn Forest Hills 523 Unlock Dockside Location 524 Unlock Coastal Road 525 Spawn Wasteland Location 526 Unlock Canyon Peaks 527 Unlock Hilly Terrain 528 Unlock Suburban Area 529 Spawn Dark Alley Location 530 Unlock Rural Area 531 Spawn Desert City 532 Unlock Racing Circuit 533 Unlock Coastal Village 534 Unlock Waterfall Location 535 Unlock Hidden Valley 536 Unlock Secret City 537 Spawn Airport Location 538 Unlock Waterfront Area 539 Unlock Skyline Location 540 Spawn Frozen Tundra 541 Unlock Old Town Location 542 Unlock Rural Highway 543 Spawn Tropical Island 544 Unlock Submerged Area 545 Unlock Mystery Island 546 Spawn Abandoned Factory 547 Unlock Countryside Area 548 Unlock Volcano Location 549 Unlock Ghost Town 550 Spawn Night-Time Streets

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Truck

Cheat Code Cheat Name 600 Spawn Monster Truck 601 Spawn Dump Truck 602 Spawn Police Truck 603 Spawn Heavy Duty Truck 604 Activate Super Speed Truck 605 Spawn Tanker Truck 606 Spawn Flatbed Truck 607 Spawn Armored Truck 608 Spawn Pickup Truck 609 Spawn Delivery Truck 610 Spawn Logging Truck 611 Spawn Trash Truck 612 Spawn Tow Truck 613 Spawn Road Train 614 Spawn Military Truck 615 Spawn Mega Hauler 616 Spawn Bulldozer Truck 617 Spawn Super Truck 618 Spawn Monster Hauler 619 Activate Fly Truck 620 Spawn Construction Truck 621 Spawn Electric Truck 622 Spawn Vintage Truck 623 Spawn Rally Truck 624 Spawn Oversized Truck 625 Spawn Jet Powered Truck 626 Spawn Fast Moving Truck 627 Spawn Snow Plow Truck 628 Spawn Heavy Equipment Truck 629 Spawn Fuel Truck 630 Spawn Heavy Transport Truck 631 Spawn Container Truck 632 Spawn Luxury Transport Truck 633 Spawn Monster Tow Truck 634 Spawn Fast Delivery Truck 635 Spawn Large Crane Truck 636 Spawn Super Hauler 637 Spawn Hauling Truck 638 Spawn Armed Military Truck 639 Spawn Fire Truck 640 Spawn Ambulance Truck 641 Spawn Road Construction Truck 642 Spawn Custom Truck 643 Spawn Mega Tanker Truck 644 Spawn Road Cleaning Truck 645 Spawn Fuel Tanker Truck 646 Spawn Hazardous Materials Truck 647 Spawn Cement Mixer Truck 648 Spawn International Truck 649 Spawn Super Hauler 2 650 Spawn Freight Transport Truck

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Boat

Cheat Code Cheat Name 700 Spawn Speed Boat 701 Spawn Yacht 702 Spawn Sailboat 703 Spawn Hovercraft 704 Spawn Fishing Boat 705 Spawn Luxury Boat 706 Spawn Submarine 707 Spawn Cruise Ship 708 Spawn Jet Ski 709 Spawn Military Boat 710 Spawn Cargo Ship 711 Spawn Police Boat 712 Spawn Mega Yacht 713 Spawn Luxury Yacht 714 Spawn Hovercraft Boat 715 Activate Super Speed Boat 716 Spawn Water Taxi 717 Spawn Speed Submarine 718 Spawn Raft 719 Spawn Cruise Yacht 720 Spawn Fishing Yacht 721 Spawn Military Ship 722 Spawn Pirate Ship 723 Spawn Floating Platform 724 Spawn Speedboat 2 725 Spawn Jet Powered Boat 726 Spawn Underwater Boat 727 Spawn Mega Speedboat 728 Spawn Solar Boat 729 Spawn Boat Carrier 730 Spawn High-Speed Yacht 731 Spawn Ocean Liner 732 Spawn Sea Helicopter Boat 733 Spawn Light Yacht 734 Spawn Retro Boat 735 Spawn High-tech Submarine 736 Spawn Hydro Boat 737 Spawn Glider Boat 738 Spawn Giant Cargo Ship 739 Spawn Speed Hovercraft 740 Spawn Luxury Cruise Boat 741 Spawn Silent Boat 742 Spawn Off-Road Boat 743 Spawn Luxury Speedboat 744 Spawn Mega Submarine 745 Spawn Speed Sailboat 746 Spawn Cargo Hovercraft 747 Spawn Ultra-fast Boat 748 Spawn Luxury Watercraft 749 Spawn Armored Boat 750 Spawn Off-road Yacht

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Weapons

Cheat Code Cheat Name 800 Spawn AK-47 801 Spawn M4A1 802 Spawn Shotgun 803 Spawn Rocket Launcher 804 Spawn Sniper Rifle 805 Spawn Desert Eagle 806 Spawn Grenade 807 Spawn Molotov Cocktail 808 Spawn Fire Extinguisher 809 Spawn Knife 810 Spawn Flame Thrower 811 Spawn Bat 812 Spawn RPG 813 Spawn Uzi 814 Spawn Chainsaw 815 Spawn Crowbar 816 Spawn Crossbow 817 Spawn Machete 818 Spawn Pistol 819 Spawn Mini Gun 820 Spawn Harpoon 821 Spawn Electric Baton 822 Spawn Baseball Bat 823 Spawn Flashbang 824 Spawn Laser Gun 825 Spawn Plasma Gun 826 Spawn Smoke Grenade 827 Spawn AK-74M 828 Spawn Handgun 829 Spawn M1911 830 Spawn Submachine Gun 831 Spawn Shockwave Blaster 832 Spawn Battle Axe 833 Spawn Taser 834 Spawn Molotov Grenade 835 Spawn Chemical Grenade 836 Spawn Toxic Gas 837 Spawn Flame Pistol 838 Spawn Shuriken 839 Spawn Heavy Machine Gun 840 Spawn Gatling Gun 841 Spawn Grenade Launcher 842 Spawn Dagger 843 Spawn Fire Axe 844 Spawn Plasma Cannon 845 Spawn M-16 846 Spawn Mortar 847 Spawn Smoke Grenade Launcher 848 Spawn Rocket Pod 849 Spawn Flamethrower 850 Spawn C4 Explosive

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Vehicle Customization

Cheat Code Cheat Name 900 Change Bike Color to Red 901 Change Bike Color to Blue 902 Change Car Color to Green 903 Change Car Color to Yellow 904 Activate Custom Wheels 905 Change Bike Exhaust Sound 906 Increase Bike Speed 907 Increase Car Speed 908 Add Neon Lights to Car 909 Add Nitrous Boost to Bike 910 Change Car Rims to Chrome 911 Add Custom Spoiler to Bike 912 Install Custom Tires 913 Add Engine Upgrade to Bike 914 Custom Paint Job for Bike 915 Add Turbo to Car 916 Install Off-road Tires 917 Add Supercharger to Car 918 Remove Limiters on Car 919 Change Car Interior Style 920 Add Bumper to Car 921 Install New Body Kit 922 Customize Bike Frame 923 Upgrade Car Suspension 924 Add Side Mirrors to Bike 925 Add Full Underbody Kit 926 Add Custom Dashboard 927 Lower Car Height 928 Activate Custom Engine Sound 929 Add Custom Exhaust Pipe 930 Change Car Grill Style 931 Add Custom Headlights 932 Add Custom Taillights 933 Install Hydraulics on Bike 934 Add Racing Seats to Car 935 Add Custom Paint to Bike 936 Activate Vehicle Glow Effect 937 Change Motorcycle Handlebars 938 Activate Custom Horn Sound 939 Change Bike Foot Pegs 940 Install Racing Roll Cage 941 Activate Super Suspension 942 Add Custom Speedometer 943 Change Car Wheel Size 944 Install Chrome Exhaust Pipes 945 Add Cool Bike Sticker 946 Customize Bike Handle Grip 947 Add LED Lights to Car 948 Upgrade Car Tires to Racing 949 Change Car Wheel Design 950 Add Racing Spoilers to Bike

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Character

Cheat Code Cheat Name 1000 Change Character Skin 1001 Unlock New Character Outfit 1002 Unlock Special Character Ability 1003 Change Character Gender 1004 Unlock All Characters 1005 Change Character Appearance 1006 Unlock Character Voice Pack 1007 Boost Character Health 1008 Change Character Weight 1009 Unlock Character Weapon Skills 1010 Increase Character Speed 1011 Change Character Hair Style 1012 Unlock Character Dance Moves 1013 Unlock Character Emotes 1014 Unlock Hidden Character 1015 Change Character Age 1016 Increase Character Strength 1017 Change Character Outfit Color 1018 Unlock Character Backpack 1019 Activate God Mode for Character 1020 Change Character Face Type 1021 Add New Tattoos to Character 1022 Change Character Voice 1023 Change Character Stance 1024 Unlock All Character Emotes 1025 Unlock New Character Outfit 1026 Unlock Character Accessories 1027 Increase Character Jump Height 1028 Unlock Character Customization 1029 Activate Infinite Ammo for Character 1030 Unlock Special Character Moves 1031 Change Character Eye Color 1032 Unlock Character Mask 1033 Change Character Movement Speed 1034 Unlock Character Helmet 1035 Change Character Height 1036 Add Character Special Gear 1037 Unlock Extra Character Skills 1038 Activate Character Energy Shield 1039 Change Character Footwear 1040 Unlock New Character Hairstyle 1041 Change Character Makeup Style 1042 Unlock All Character Tags 1043 Activate Character Super Jump 1044 Change Character Eye Shape 1045 Unlock Character Power Boost 1046 Unlock Hidden Character Powers 1047 Boost Character Damage Output 1048 Change Character Skin Tone 1049 Unlock New Character Combat Style 1050 Activate Character Stealth Mode

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes- Miscellaneous

Cheat Code Cheat Name 1100 Increase Game Time 1101 Activate Time Freeze 1102 Unlock All Roads 1103 Change Weather to Sunny 1104 Change Weather to Rainy 1105 Change Weather to Snowy 1106 Unlock All Levels 1107 Unlock Hidden Items 1108 Activate Low Gravity Mode 1109 Unlock All Achievements 1110 Spawn Extra Health Packs 1111 Activate Unlimited Health 1112 Activate Day-Night Cycle 1113 Add Extra Time to Game 1114 Activate Speed Mode 1115 Unlock Special Game Mode 1116 Spawn Invincibility Item 1117 Change Game Music to Rock 1118 Change Game Music to Jazz 1119 Increase Game Difficulty 1120 Activate Super Vision Mode 1121 Unlock All Game Vehicles 1122 Add Extra Ammunition 1123 Unlock All Game Maps 1124 Spawn Health Items 1125 Increase Character’s Energy 1126 Activate Free Roaming Mode 1127 Unlock All Missions 1128 Increase Game Speed 1129 Add Extra Power-ups 1130 Unlock All Characters 1131 Unlock Super Abilities 1132 Activate Unlimited Fuel 1133 Unlock Special Superpower 1134 Increase Vehicle Health 1135 Spawn Extra Boost Items 1136 Increase Vehicle Speed 1137 Activate Time Travel Mode 1138 Unlock All Game Cheats 1139 Add Extra Jump Power 1140 Unlock Hidden Game Secrets 1141 Increase Jump Distance 1142 Unlock Secret Boss Fight 1143 Unlock Additional Weapons 1144 Unlock All Game Secrets 1145 Activate All Cheats

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.

Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.

Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.

Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)

This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.

Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.

Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular open world game, here you can test your driving skills to the ultimate level. Now, with the cheat codes you can spawn the bike of your dreams and take your gameplay experience to the next level.

