Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event-Get M500 Aqua Blast Gun and Skyboard

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that is known for its regular updates and new events. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX bring exclusive rewards for the players, and right now Free Fire MAX has launched a new Faded Wheel Event for the server. The event was launched on 7th January 2025 and will stay on the server for the next seven days. Free Fire MAX new Faded Wheel Event brings exclusive prizes like a M500- Aqua Blast Gun, Grenade Mr. Nutcracker and Skyboard- Volcanic Whirlwind to the platform. Here you will find some information on Chapter 1 of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Partnership that will launch on 10th January, 2025.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Faded Wheel Event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can use your 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make your first spin in the event.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

M500- Aqua Blast (Reload Speed ++, Range +, Movement Speed –)

Cube Fragment x 2

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Grenade- Mr. Nutcracker

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate X 2

Skyboard- Volcanic Whirlwind

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Backpack- Bunny Guitarbag

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab- Chapter 1 Launches on 10th January 2025

The first chapter in Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab will be ‘Nine Tails Strikes’, and it will unfold on the 10th of January 2025. You need to participate in the event to get a Jiraiya Bundle as the Grand Prize and Event-Themed Battle Cards as the Special Prize.

