NBA Playoffs 2024 Google Doodle- A Colorful Start for the NBA Playoffs

On April 20, 2024, Google launched the NBA Playoffs 2024 Doodle to celebrate the start of NBA Playoffs for the year 2024. The webpage for the NBA Playoffs 2024 Doodle says “Time to sport your favorite team’s jersey because today’s Doodle celebrates the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs! Each year, the National Basketball Association’s 82-game regular season culminates in the playoffs tournament.” The tournament starts with eight teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences and they fight for the top position within their conference. The two winners from each of the Conferences will then go head in head in the final round of the playoffs for the championship trophy.

What are NBA Playoffs?

NBA Playoffs started way back in 1946 and that was the time when NBA was still known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). As of now NBA playoffs are an annual professional basketball competition, and this competition starts after the NBA Season which has 82 games in all. Based on their win-loss records during the regular season, the Top Eight Teams from each conference (East and West), get an opportunity to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. The final concluding round is a face-off between the two top position holders from each of the conferences and this decides the Basketball League Champion.

Reach of NBA Playoffs 2024 Google Doodle

NBA Playoffs Google Doodle 2024 was shown in the US, Canada, Taiwan, Georgia and Hong Kong.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles comprise of creative and interactive changes made to the Google logo and are actually meant to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, important events, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists. Google doodles are highly creative with a subtle element of fun and surprise.

Origin of Google ‘Doodles’

Did you know that Google doodles were conceptualised even before the tech giant ‘Google’ was actually incorporated? In 1998, even before the company was incorporated, the concept for Google doodle came into existence. This happened when Google founders Larry and Sergey played with the company’s logo to indicate their presence at the burning man festival in the Nevada desert. They played with the logo by placing a stick figure behind the second ‘o’ in the word Google, and this revised logo was understood by the people as a funny message which indicated that the founders were out of office. With time these doodles have become more creative and the company has a team of doodlers who create and publish these amazing doodles on the web.

Basketball 2012 Doodle- A Fun Online Game

To celebrate the summer games Google released the game Google Doodle Basketball in the year 2012. Basketball is a popular sport among youngsters and this is the reason behind the popularity of the game.

How to Play Basketball 2012 Doodle

In the game the players need to take the role of a basketball player and score as many points as possible by shooting the ball into the hoop. The controls are easy and the game is surely addictive. As the level of the game increases it becomes difficult to score points, and various strategies have to be used to move up in the game.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle basketball.

