Ubisoft Hacked by Four Different Groups and all Upcoming Ubisoft Games Could Be Leaked

Hackers breached Ubisoft's backend around 11 a.m. UTC on December 27, flooding countless accounts with billions of in-game Rainbow Six Siege credits, rare skins, and packs, while sending random fake ban messages. Ubisoft shut down all servers and the marketplace that afternoon to control the damage and also promised no punishments for players who spent the gifted credits and launching full transaction rollbacks with quality checks. As pros and casuals miss ranked matches and daily rewards, unverified rumors of massive source code theft swirl online, though Ubisoft sources dismiss them as exaggerated with no proof. So, did the massive data breach really happen at Ubisoft?

Was Ubisoft Really Hacked?

Popular social media platform ‘X’ is flooded with tweets on Ubisoft being hacked by four different groups of hackers. The posts reveal that Ubisoft has been hacked and the hackers accessed over 900GB of internal data for over 48 hours. If this is really true, then there is a possibility that all upcoming Ubisoft Games might be leaked. The hack was allegedly carried out via MongoDB, using a security exploit now known as “MongoBleed.”

Hackers have allegedly exfiltrated the source code for all Ubisoft products from the 1990s to the present day, including games, Uplay, and more, and for 48 hours, the attackers reportedly had access to over 900 GB of data. The victims are said to be Ubisoft and Crytek, and if Ubisoft does not pay the ransom, and the data was successfully extracted, it is expected that the production and development materials for all upcoming Ubisoft titles and remakes currently in development will be leaked. The hack forced Ubisoft to shut down servers and $13 million real value in virtual currency given out by the breach. Ubisoft confirmed it was not a bug, but a breach, but it also stated that the players will not be punished.

🚨UBISOFT Breach Details:



• Ubisoft was hacked, forcing Rainbow Six Siege servers offline

• Hackers gained access to internal systems

• Players randomly received billions of R6 credits

• Rare / unreleased skins were unlocked on some accounts

• $13 million real value in… pic.twitter.com/WPPOlTMJBK — TheGameVerse (@TheGameVerse_) December 28, 2025

Ubisoft Hacked by Four Different Groups- What Went Wrong?

The first group accessed user accounts and granted all players with Rainbow Six accounts $13 million in-game currency. Ubisoft is reportedly planning to reverse this.

The second group accessed the servers and game code, banning as many players as possible.

The third group claimed they had stolen all information from Ubisoft clients and other internal data, threatening to release it if Ubisoft did not pay a ransom. However, Ubisoft sources confirmed that hackers did not gain access to customers’ personal data, such as passwords or bank details.

The fourth group claims to have accessed Ubisoft’s source code and parts of its multiplayer games for a brief period, just long enough to obtain sensitive information. This claim has not yet been confirmed.

Hackers reportedly confirmed they had a 2-hour backup file before the attack, meaning everything will be reverted to its state from two hours prior.

The Rainbow Six hack was used, serving as a distraction while the attackers attempted to access servers and steal source code from several games.

The alleged hacker group responsible is demanding on Telegram that if Ubisoft does not contact them with a business proposal in the immediate future, they will choose which classified information to leak to the public.

If the data breach at Ubisoft really happened, then Ubisoft might land up with various leaks on its upcoming titles. According to various posts on ‘X’, Ubisoft has confirmed that it was a breach, and in such a situation the company will take time to get the situation under complete control.

