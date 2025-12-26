PlayStation Store January 2026 Sale on PS5 Games-Get GTA 5 and Marvel’s Spiderman 2 at 50% Off

PlayStation Store India has rolled out some fantastic deals on PS5 games for the month of January 2026, and these deals will be available for a limited time on the platform. PS5 games like Grand Theft Auto 5 which has just received a new GTA Online Mansions DLC, Marvel’s Spiderman 2, and God of War Ragnarok are available at half the price, and what could be better than playing these popular games before GTA 6 arrives on PS5. The sale is live right now and will be there till January 8, 2026.

PlayStation Store India January 2026 Sale on PS5 Games

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1664 (50% off). Explore the snow-covered Los Santos in GTA Online along with the action and crime-oriented story of three main GTA 5 protagonists in GTA 5.

Ger Marvel’s Spiderman 2 for PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% off). Experience an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5 with Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS5 for Rs. 1849 (63% off). Experience a mythic journey with Kratos and Atreus, where they are looking for answers before the Ragnarok arrives.

Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for Rs. 2399 (20% off). Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France in which you battle devastating enemies.

Get Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for Rs. 3749 (25% off). Play as As Sam Bridges with a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Get Hollow Knight: Silksong for PS5 for Rs. 1331 (20% off).

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 for PS5 for Rs. 4370 (25% off). Forge a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you and your party will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms.

Get EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1999 (60% off).

Get Forza Horizon Premium Edition PS5 for Rs. 3959 (40% off).

Get Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition PS5 for Rs. 2399 (40% off).

Get Elden Ring Nightreign PS5 for Rs. 1874 (25% off).

Get NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition PS5 for Rs. 2999 (60% off).

Get Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition PS5 for Rs. 7839 (20% off).

Get Mafia: The Old Country PS5 for Rs. 3419 (10% off).

Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows PS5 for Rs. 2799 (50% off).

Get Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 for Rs. 4199 (30% off).

Get Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version for Rs. 659 (85% off).

PlayStation Store Deals will stay on the platform for a limited time. You can access the PlayStation Store India official website to explore more deals on games across all genres.

