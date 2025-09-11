PlayStation Store Autumn Adventures Sale-Discounts on GTA 5, FC 26 and More

PlayStation has been in news lately because of PS5 console price hike in the US along with its upcoming line up of games in October. PS5 consoles have become expensive with time and this is enough reason for the PS5 players to look out for discounts or sale on games. Right now, PlayStation Store is running an Autumn adventures sale and some of the big games like Grand Theft Auto 5, FC 26, and College Football 26 are available at a huge, discounted price. Here are some of the games that you would love to add to your PlayStation library of games at a cheaper price:

Grand Theft Auto 5- PS5

Advertisment

GTA 5 does not need any introduction, as it is one of the highest selling games in the action-adventure genre. Rockstar Games has integrated gameplay elements like crime, drugs, reckless car driving, and robbery in a perfect way with a captivating storyline to make the game a much sought-after product even after 10 years of its release.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1517 (67% Off)

GTA Online- PS5

GTA Online is the ever-evolving multiplayer universe of GTA 5. Now, you can play the game on your PS5 at a 50% discount.

Get GTA Online for PS5 for Rs. 834 (50% Off)

College Football 26- PS5, PS5 Pro Enhanced

You can now play the EA Sports College Football 26, a football simulation game at 30% discount.

Get College Football 26 for PS5 for Rs.3499 (30% off)

Advertisment

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro Enhanced)

God of War Ragnarok marks Kratos’ journey against the backdrop of Norse mythology. The game comes with a captivating storyline and immersive graphics and visuals.

Get God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 3,135 (44% off)

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition- PS4 and PS5

Advertisment

A popular football simulation game by EA Sports is now available at a discount on PlayStation Store.

Get EA Sports FC26 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 6749 (10% off with EA Play)

Other Big PS5 Deals

Ghost of Tsushima Legends- PS4 and PS5

Get Ghost of Tsushima Legends for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 832

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut- PS4

Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 for Rs. 1679 (58% Off)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut- PS4 and PS5 Bundle

Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% Off)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition- PS4

Advertisment

Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for PS4 for Rs. 1539 (80% Off)

Also Read:

Apple Event in Vice City Before GTA 6-Is GTA 6 Coming to macOS and iOS?

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal New Potential Websites Registered by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders Expected in November 2025-Rumors

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event-How to Get Exclusive AWM and AN94 Gun Skins?