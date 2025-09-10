Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event-How to Get Exclusive AWM and AN94 Gun Skins?

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where gun skins play an important role in winning the match. Every event in Free fire MAX brings some new exclusive rewards to the platform and sometimes these rewards include exclusive gun skins that help in enhancing your gameplay experience in the battlefield. Luck Royale events like the Evo Vault Event also allow the players to grab some exclusive gun skins in the game. Now, after the Wall Royale event a new event AWM x AN94 Ring has been launched for the server, and the event brings with it some exclusive gun skins like the AWM- Mossy Vinehorn and AN94- Wildfire Bolt.

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event- Release Date

Advertisment

The event has been launched today on September 10, 2025, and will stay for the next 11 days on the server. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the AWM x AN94 Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event- Rewards

AWM- Mossy Vinehorn

AN94- Wildfire Bolt

AN94- Twilight Bolt

AWM- Bamboo Warrior

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Advertisment

The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be exchanged against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

AWM- Mossy Vinehorn x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AWM- Iron Etherhorn x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AWM- Crimson Firehorn x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AWM- Titanium Warhorn x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AN94- Wildfire Bolt x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

AN94- Twilight Bolt x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AN94- Tsunami Bolt x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AN94- Tornado Bolt x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AWM- Bamboo Warrior x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

MP40- Golden Cracker Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

AK47- Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX x Sholay Crossover-How to Get the Sholay Gabbar Emote?

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event-Get AK47 Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin and a Free Spin

Free Fire MAX x Naruto-How to Get Reanimation Jutsu Emote and Madara Bundle?

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal New Potential Websites Registered by Rockstar Games