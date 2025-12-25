GTA 6 New Leaks Reveal File Size as 676.7 GB, but Fans Call it Another 67 Joke

GTA 6 is well-known for its rumors, but some recent rumors on its huge file size match the ongoing 67 trend. In a recent GTA 6 leak a user Alan shared a doctored Xbox store image on Christmas Eve, claiming Grand Theft Auto VI's install size will hit 676.7 GB, and the post racked up nearly 80,000 likes and waves of shocked memes. GTA 6 fans have reacted aggressively to the post and have an opinion that the 676.7 GB Xbox listing for GTA 6 is fake. The screenshot shared on the post mentions Xbox One compatibility but, but GTA 6 is for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only.

Xbox has confirmed the ACTUAL file size of GTA 6. It is 676.7 GB.#GTA6#GTAVIpic.twitter.com/dgpGmMd8o5 — Alan (@TheCanadianGTR) December 24, 2025

GTA 6 fans have shown an aggressive reaction to the post and some of them are even calling GTA 6 as the first “storage killer” of the next generation consoles. Most of the fans know that it’s a lame 67 joke, as no game can have a file size as big as 676.7 GB. The fans know that no next-gen console would be able to support that big a game. Also, according to Rockstar Intel, there is a download size on the listing of 328.76mb, if you want to Wishlist GTA 6 on Xbox. However, that is purely the placeholder file, and that is the usual size for the pre-load/pre-order placeholder file.

GTA 6 Expected File Size- Earlier Rumors

GTA 6 file size was earlier also rumored to be 750GB with 400 hours of content according to a leaker on ‘X’. This was posted by ‘GTA 6 News on ‘X’, and the leaker revealed that “GTA 6 is expected to be a 750GB install size with 400 hours of content”, and the game will beat Microsoft’s Flight Simulator download size, which currently stands at 190 GB. He also stated that 400 hours of content would involve multiple cities that can be accessed with the expansive GTA 6 map. Though the authenticity of these leaks was shattered by the GTA 6 fans, as most of them provided a very valid argument that PS5 has a limit of 650 GB and no game with an enormous file size of 700 GB can be played on PS5. GTA 6 has been official announced for PS5 and the file size of the game would be in concurrence with the capacity of the console.

Another theory around GTA 6 huge file size was posted by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, where they revealed that the file size for GTA 6 would be 228 GB. To this certain GTA 6 fans replied that “Not finished it will probably be more”. So, a file size of GTA 6 being 300 GB or a little more, somewhere fits into the overall picture.

GTA 6 is going to be an enormous game, and this justifies its large file size, but its definitely not going to be as big as 676.7 GB. GTA 6 has been officially announced for consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and none of the two consoles can support such a large file size for any game. The standard PS5 (original/Slim) comes with an 825GB SSD, but users get about 667GB of usable space for games. Rockstar Games has already announced PS5 as an officially supported platform for GTA 6, and this makes it quite evident that GTA file size will not exceed the storage limits specified for a system that will runs it eventually.

