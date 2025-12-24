Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event-Grab Gloo Wall Dreamkeeper and Tuk Tuk Nightmarish

Free Fire MAX launches updates and events on a regular basis, and this helps them in keeping the gameplay unique and interesting for the players. In January 2026, Free Fire MAX will officially launch Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab across all servers, and this new collab will bring loads of theme-based events and rewards to the gaming platform. Apart from all this Free Fire MAX launches new Luck Royale events on a regular basis, which bring some exclusive rewards to the platform. Players need to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin and win exclusive rewards in these events. The latest Luck Royale event in Free Fire MAX is Dream Ring Event, and the event brings exclusive rewards like the Gloo Wall-Dreamkeeper and Tuk Tuk-Nightmarish to the platform.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX dream Ring Event has been released today on December 24, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 11 days. Players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to participate in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the ‘Dream Ring’ Event.’

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event- Rewards

Gloo Wall-Dreamkeeper

Tuk Tuk-Nightmarish

Katana- Dream Slayer

Loot Box- Dreamy Surprise

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you against various rewards on the platform. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

Gloo Wall-Dreamkeeper x 80 Universal Ring Tokens

Tuk Tuk-Nightmarish x 60 Universal Ring Tokens

Katana- Dream Slayer x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Dreamy Surprise x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Dream Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. Players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

Advertisment

Also Read:

How to Get SCAR-Ultimate Titan Gun in Free Fire MAX 2025 SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event?

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Winterlands Event 2025-Launch Date and Rewards

Amazon has these Awesome PS5 Games on Sale for the 2025 Holiday Season-God of War Ragnarok, GTA 5 and More

Advertisment

GTA 6 Release Date, Trailers, Characters, Map, and Price in India-2025 Wrap Up