PlayStation Store Sale Extends as New PS5 Games and Bundles Join the Sale-Grab Crazy Deals

PlayStation Store January Sale has been extended, and some new games and bundles have joined the sale for a limited time. The sale ends on January 22, 2026, and you have few more days left to purchase some exciting new additions for your PlayStation Games library. Most of the PS5 games on sale are popular games and the list includes games like Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption and More. Apart from this PlayStation Store has some really exciting deals on some hidden gems like Hotline Miami Collection, Serious Sam Collection, The Disney Afternoon Collection, and More.

Advertisment

Here are Some Hidden Gems from The PlayStation Store Sale Collection:

Hotline Miami Collection - 85% off at Rs. 248 with PS+ (Hotline Miami, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number)

- 85% off at Rs. 248 with PS+ (Hotline Miami, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number) Serious Sam Collection - 85% off at Rs. 374 with PS+ (Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.)

- 85% off at Rs. 374 with PS+ (Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.) Dead Island Definitive Collection - 85% off at Rs. 299 (Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide. Bundled with all previously released DLC.)

- 85% off at Rs. 299 (Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide. Bundled with all previously released DLC.) The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection - 85% off at Rs. 262

- 85% off at Rs. 262 The Disney Afternoon Collection - 75% off at Rs. 374 (6 classic Capcom NES games DuckTales, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales 2, and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, offering modern enhancements like a Rewind feature and Boss Rush/Time Attack modes, along with bonus museum content.)

- 75% off at Rs. 374 (6 classic Capcom NES games DuckTales, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales 2, and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, offering modern enhancements like a Rewind feature and Boss Rush/Time Attack modes, along with bonus museum content.) Frostpunk: Complete Collection - 87% off at Rs. 486 with PS+ (Frostpunk + Frostpunk Season Pass - a set of three expansions of the Frostpunk universe)

- 87% off at Rs. 486 (Frostpunk + Frostpunk Season Pass - a set of three expansions of the Frostpunk universe) Batman: Arkham Collection - 90% off at Rs. 349 (Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals + Batman: Arkham Knight)

- 90% off at Rs. 349 (Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals + Batman: Arkham Knight) Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death - 80% off at Rs. 499 (Darksiders Warmastered - War's Redemption + Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition- Death's Revenge)

- 80% off at Rs. 499 (Darksiders Warmastered - War's Redemption + Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition- Death's Revenge) Borderlands Legendary Collection - 80% off at Rs. 739 (Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel)

- 80% off at Rs. 739 (Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle - 90% off at Rs. 832 (MK11 Ultimate features the komplete 37-character roster, including new additions Rain, Mileena & Rambo. Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition includes all 10 add-on characters, including Hellboy and TMNT)

- 90% off at Rs. 832 (MK11 Ultimate features the komplete 37-character roster, including new additions Rain, Mileena & Rambo. Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition includes all 10 add-on characters, including Hellboy and TMNT) Trine: Ultimate Collection - 80% off at Rs. 832 (Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: The Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince)

- 80% off at Rs. 832 (Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: The Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince) Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - 70% off at Rs. 899 (Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations with enhanced graphics for PlayStation 4 system)

- 70% off at Rs. 899 (Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations with enhanced graphics for PlayStation 4 system) Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - 85% off at Rs. 1214 (Includes Far Cry 5 with the season pass (three DLCs, Far Cry 3, and more) and Far Cry New Dawn)

Other Surprise Discounts

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - 85% off at Rs. 224 lowest price. (Also available on Extra)

85% off at Rs. 224 lowest price. (Also available on Extra) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 85% off at Rs. 299 lowest price. (Also available on Extra)

85% off at Rs. 299 lowest price. (Also available on Extra) Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - 80% off at Rs. 332 (Overcooked + Lost Morsel content pack with six new campaign levels)

80% off at Rs. 332 (Overcooked + Lost Morsel content pack with six new campaign levels) Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 - 75% off at Rs. 562 (base game for both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2)

Popular PS5 Games Deals

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1517 (67% off). Explore Los Santos in GTA 5 with the action and crime-oriented story of three main GTA 5 protagonists in GTA 5.

Advertisment

Get Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3239 for PS5 (40% off).

Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for PS4 for Rs. 1539 (80% off).

Get Borderlands 4 Deluxe Edition for PS5 for Rs. 5999 (20% off).

Get Mafia: The Old Country Deluxe Edition for PS5 for Rs. 4103 (10% off).

Get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition for Rs. 2799 for PS5 (20% off).

Get The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Deluxe Edition for PS5 for Rs. 3265 (33% off)

Advertisment

PlayStation Store Sale has been extended for a limited time only. You can visit the official PlayStation Store for India and browse for deals on more games in the store.

Also Read:

Rockstar Games Could Drop GTA 6 Trailer 3 in February-Have We Heard This Before?

Rockstar’s Statement Confirms GTA 6 Leak-700+ Enterable Shops, Five Story Chapters

Advertisment

GTA 6 Delay Rumors Rejected- Insider Points to PlayStation Exclusive Release

God of War 3 PPSSPP Game Download-Play the Game on Android Device