Rockstar’s Statement Confirms GTA 6 Leak-700+ Enterable Shops, Five Story Chapters

Some GTA 6 leaks had surfaced sometime back on all the social media platforms, where GTA 6 was rumored to have more than 700 enterable shops and at least 5 story chapters. These leaks have been validated now, as post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ reveals that, “This leak is pretty much confirmed, as the developer responsible for it was fired based on a new statement from Rockstar Games.” Now, as the developer who leaked these details was fired, the fans believe that these leaks would definitely be true. GTA 6 has always been rumored as a grand and expansive game, and most of these leaks reveal how magnificent the game will be.

Rockstar Games reveals they fired 34 developers because they leaked comments on the progress of GTA 6 development, specific features and timelines to launch.



They believe that if the comments in question were leaked they would have been big gaming news and might even have… pic.twitter.com/4Pn3bfKHam — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 8, 2026

GTA 6 Leaks- 700 Plus Enterable Shops and Five Story Chapters

GTA 6 Leaks reveal that the game will have 700+ enterable shops and this is what the fans are really looking forward to in the game. GTA 5 had less enterable buildings and GTA 6 could fill this gap with its 700 plus enterable buildings. The game will have 5 story chapters and malls and elevators will have functional elevators. The most rumored feature of the upcoming game is the 6-star Wanted Level, and the leaks seem to confirm the feature. The game will also feature a relationship bar for Jason and Lucia along with a weight gain or loss mechanic. Character switch features a new option to have Jason and Lucia meet and switch between them instantly while doing activities or missions together.

Inventory management allows you to carry only limited weapons, but your car trunk can be used to carry weapons. Jason has deadeye ability to slow down time and see weak points; Lucia has a similar ability but it’s weaker than Jason’s ability. Underwater features treasures and secrets, and you might find some hidden underwater missions. Interaction system features greet or antagonize and NPCs react when they see you carrying a weapon. NPCs in GTA 6 will be quite realistic as they are AI enabled, and this leak proves the point. Gameplay in GTA 6 is going to be really exciting, as driving in the game has been described as “best it’s ever been”.

Some of the missions also have been leaked, one of the missions includes Lucia while she infiltrates a gang of bodybuilders. Also, there is a mission where the cops betray each other in the game.

Some more characters have been revealed in the leaks and one of them is Donnie. Donnie is Jason’s friend and is described as a “freak” who works for Brian too. The game features male and female strippers and along with that you will get to see Lucia’s kid. The kid only appears at the beginning but doesn’t seem to have a major role in the story.

GTA 6 leaks make the game look game more promising than ever and this will certainly add more hype to the game. GTA 6 release is planned for November 2026, and the fans can’t wait to play the game on their preferred console once it releases.

