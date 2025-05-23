Xbox Games Lineup Coming to PS5 in 2025 is Absolutely Crazy

Most of the Xbox Games have been a popular pick among fans because of their multiplatform availability, and to use this opportunity strategically Xbox is bringing more of its popular games to PlayStation 5. Games like Starfield received a mixed reaction from the fans initially, but now the fans are convinced that the game has improved drastically after two years of technical support. Starfield is one of the games that is being rumored to make its way into PS5 in June 2025. According to ‘The Verge’, a lot of popular games would be making their way into PlayStation 5 in the year 2025. On April 17, 2025, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was launched for PS5, and the game has reached a high level of popularity among the fans.

Xbox’s Crazy Lineup Coming to PS5 in 2025

Xbox seems to be finding a new, strategic way of navigating the market, as with multiplatform games, an attractive Game Pass, and impressive cloud gaming, it seems to be entering a broader spectrum of the games market. Among the major releases that have either made their way from Xbox to PS5 or are about to be released, we have Gears of War Reloaded, Doom: The Dark Ages, Hell Blade 2, Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Empires 2: The Definitive Edition, The Outer Worlds 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Call of Duty 2025.

Ninja Gaiden is a retro game that was originally released in 2008, but it got its PS5 release in January 2025. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made its way from Xbox into PS5 on April 17, 2025. Here the deal is that we have games across all gaming genres. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a single-player adventure set between the events of the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Here you get an opportunity to unravel one of the history’s greatest mysteries, while you are on your way to become the world’s legendary archaeologist. Similarly, Age of Empire 2: The Definitive Edition was launched for PS5 on May 6, 2025. In this game, you get a chance to challenge other players in your quest for world domination with more than 45 different Civilizations. One of the most interesting games that made it way from Xbox to PS5 on April 28, 2025, was Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 is a popular open world Car Racing game, which allows you to collect and customise your favourite cars and take them for a drive around Mexico’s finest roads.

So, a lot of popular titles from across gaming genres are making their way from Xbox to PS5, and there is more to come. This multiplatform availability strategy adopted by Xbox could help it to reach high potential markets and eventually expand its footprint.

