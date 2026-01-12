Download Free Fire MAX OB52 Update and Jujutsu Kaisen Collab Arriving Jan 14, 2026-Free Yuji Itadori Bundle

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab will officially launch with the Free Fire MAX OB52 Update on January 14, 2026. The collab brings some new events like Jujutsu Awakening and a new location Neon City in BR. The new collab Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen and the OB52 Update also bring some interesting changes to the BR and CS gameplay. Along with all this you will meet a new character Morse in the game that will make the gameplay even more immersive for the players.
Free Fire MAX invites all the sorcerers to assemble and awaken their jujutsu, while they dive into the immersive gameplay of Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab. The collab brings some exclusive rewards like the Grand Prize- Yuji Itadori Bundle, 10 free spins and more for free for the players.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab and OB52 Update- Release Date
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab and Free Fire MAX Ob52 Update will release on January 14, 2026, and will stay on the server for a long time. Once you download the OB52 Update for Free Fire MAX, you will be able to see the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen event design in the lobby with different jujutsu events in the Luck Royale section of the game.
How to Download the Free Fire MAX OB52 Update?
Most of the users would be playing the game Free Fire MAX since a very long time, and they just need to update the game on their Android device.
- Open the game Free Fire MAX on your Android device. (Update Launches on January 14, 2026)
- Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
- This action will take you to Google Play Store, where you can download the Free Fire MAX Update OB52 on your Android device.
- Click on the Free Fire MAX icon to play the game on your device and this will start the OB52 installation on your device.
- Once you install the OB52 Update on your device, you will be able to access the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab events.
iOS users can visit the App Store and download the OB52 Update on their mobile device.
Free Fire MAX OB52 Update and Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Events, Rewards, and Gameplay
Pre-Register for OB52- Claim Log in Rewards
Right now, you can pre-register for OB52, till 14th of January, 2026 and claim your free rewards by logging in to the game after the update.
Jujutsu Awakening
Jujutsu Awakening event will launch on January 14, 2026, and you need to join the event to get a free Grand Prize and other exclusive rewards. Free rewards in the event include:
- Yuji Itadori Bundle- Grand Prize
- 10 Free Sukuna Vouchers for Free Spins
- Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Card
Explore the All-New Neon City in BR
A new location ‘Neon City’ has been added to BR gameplay in the game. You can explore Neon City in BR in Free Fire MAX and teleport from Neon City to different areas on the map.
Unleash Your Jujutsu in Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Special Gameplay
Some of the awesome jujutsu that you will find in the game includes Hollow Purple, Divergent Fist, and Ember Insects.
Itadori’s Divergent Fist
You can use Itadori’s Divergent Fist to dash forward and punch enemies, dealing damage twice, and even breaking glue walls.
Kugisaki’s Hammer
You can wield Kugisaki’s Hammer as a main weapon and dominate the filed with its single shot and unlimited ammo mechanic. You can also boost its power further by investing more cursed energy.
Gojo’s Hollow Purple
You can unleash Gojo’s Hollow Purple to send an unstoppable mass forward that deals damage and knocks enemies back. Also, you can activate his domain expansion, “Unlimited Void” to pull an enemy into the void for a one-on-one duel.
Jogo’s Ember Insects
You can summon Jogo’s Ember Insects to chase down the nearest enemy and explode on contact, leaving behind a pool of flames.
Sukuna’s Domain Expansion
You can unlock Sukuna’s domain expansion, “Malevolent Shrine”, to wreak havoc.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- All New Gameplay for BR
In Battle Royale (BR) the cursed energy will be scattered across the map. You can collect it to unlock special abilities and Kugisaki’s hammer. Fresh gameplay features in BR include Solo, In-match spectator interaction, New Revival mechanism, and in-match rating display.
Clash Squad (CS)- Jujutsu Makeover
Clash Squad also gets its share of Jujutsu makeover with theme-spawned points, Cyber Airdrops, and CS Store. Jujutsu, Kugisaki’s Hammer, and Jujutsu Enhanced Weapons will all be available in store or through Cyber Airdrops. You can also try Jujutsu and Kugisaki’s hammer in the training grounds.
Weapon Upgrades
- Weapons and revival points are also getting a jujutsu upgrade in the new collab in Free Fire MAX.
- Some weapons have been transformed into cursed tools with special buffs, and teammates revived at the jujutsu enhanced revival points will have the option to dive back into the fight faster.
New Character Morse
Morse is like and untraceable byte, who catches enemies off-guard with his special tech. His active skill “Stealth Bytes”, lets you move faster and slip off enemies’ radar. In BR whether you are flanking for a better sightline or secretly securing revival points or purchasing revival cards, or looting air drops, Morse gives you way more flexibility to make big plays.
In CS he is perfect for early flanks and sneaky infiltrations that disrupt enemies and open up the game for your team.
Skill Balance Adjustments have been done for Xayne, Better Control for Nero, and character updates for Wukong, and Tatsuya.
Weapon Balance Adjustments
Weapons of different rarities have distinct pick-up visual effects and are displayed consistently in the pick-up slot as well as the weapon slot.
Special Weapon adjustments have been done for MAC10, KAR98K, and FAMAS.
BR Gets a Capture Point
BR gets a capture point that will drop on to the map in the middle of the game. It gives you powerful buffs, high-level armor, and more.
CS Gets Two Capture Points
In the first phase if any player inside the Capture Area receives a buff, then he can claim it. In the second phase you will have to fight to secure the loot, and the team that successfully claims the buff gets it that round.
Free Fire Max x Jujutsu Kaisen collab brings some new gameplay elements and some new events to the platform. You can join the event and earn some free exclusive rewards that will help you in levelling up your game.
