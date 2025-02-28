PS Plus Games for March 2025-Review, Difficulty, Length and Download Size

PlayStation Plus free monthly games change at the start of each month, and they don’t need any payment on behalf of the PS Plus members. These free games are sometimes a great way to add more playable games to your existing games library. PS Plus Games for the month of March 2025 have been revealed and the games would be playable from March 4, 2025. Here are the PS Plus free games for March 2025 and their review scores along with their download size and respective difficulty levels.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard /PS5

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a single player RPG where you get an opportunity to unite the Veilguard and defy the gods. You need to become the leader that others believe in. You get a chance to enter the world of Thedas, where you need to protect the world from the wrath of ancient gods who have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world. You will not be able to do this alone, so you need to be the leader of a team of 7 companions, each with their unique story and together you will become The Veilguard.

Review: “A fantasy role-playing game of astonishing spectacle. This is the best Dragon Age, and perhaps Bioware has been”- Eurogamer

Difficulty- 3/10

Length- 60 hours

Download Size- 100 GB

Sonic Colors: Ultimate/ PS4

You get to join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime in Sonic Colors: Ultimate. A gigantic interstellar amusement park has been built by the evil Dr. Eggman, and he is powering it with the captured alien race called the ‘Wisps’. You need to use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn about their amazing powers, while exploring the six beautiful worlds in the game.

Review: “Might sound hyperbolic because colors is the better one to trot out, but I hope this ensures that Sega stops trying to hide its…” Destructoid

Difficulty- 4/10

Length- 20 hours

Download Size- 6 GB

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- The Cowabunga Collection/ PS4 and PS5

13 classic Konami TMNT games are assembled in one incredible package. Experience 13 immensely popular and influential TMNT games in a totally radical collection from Konami. These retro nostalgia trips come with a range of new quality-of-life features, including online play for certain games and local couch play, the ability to save anytime and rewind, button mapping, unique development art & sketches, historic TMNT media content and more.

Review: “If you are a fan of the Turtles, this is the collection for you. If you are a fan of Arcade Brawlers, this is the collection for you”- Shacknews

Difficulty- 3/10

Length- 2 hours

Download Size- 8 GB

