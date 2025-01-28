PS Plus Games Expected to Leave PS Plus Extra and Premium in February 2025-Play Now

PS Plus Extra and Premium Games are the games that are available to stream and download for the members who have subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription. Also, PS Plus monthly games catalogue gives PS Plus members access to some exclusive free games for that particular month. Every month some new games are added to the monthly catalogue and some old ones leave the PS Plus platform. Here are some games that would be expected to leave the PS Plus Extra and Premium on 18th of February, and this is your only chance to play these games before they finally leave. The data is based on the information provided by PSNP, playstationtrophies.org and PowerPyx. These games would be leaving the subscription service and won’t be playable even if you have downloaded these games before. Only players who have purchased these games before will have them in their library.

Advertisment

Here are the games that could leave the PS Plus Extra and Premium:

Outriders PS5/ PS4

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

Advertisment

Tales of Arise PS5/PS4

Tales of Arise is a game by Bandai Namco, and is a new entry in the long-running ‘Tales’ series. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. The tale begins with two people born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience.

Scarlet Nexus PS5/PS4

Advertisment

You get to Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, you get to explore futuristic New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer Choice Edition PS5

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and delightful distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

Advertisment

Tales of Zestiria PS4

In a world torn by war and political skirmishes, accept the burden of the Shepherd and fight human darkness to protect your world and reunite humans and Seraphim. You get to Tumble into Sorey's epic journey in a Medieval Fantasy World, discover diversified and huge environments, and Experience the Advanced Battle System with fusions between humans and seraphim.

Tales of Symphonia: Remastered- PS5/PS4

Advertisment

You get to explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline like never before. The gameplay involves playing with up to 3 friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. You can also combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition- PS5/PS4

A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens everyone’s existence.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Has Not Been Delayed Officially, but a Lot Depends on Take Two’s Next Earnings Call

GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Drive Fans Crazy, but are the Leaks Real or Fake

Advertisment

15 Best Google Doodle Games You Can Play in 2025- Paris Games 2024 and More

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Animation-Naruto Rules