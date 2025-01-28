Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Animation-Naruto Rules

Free Fire MAX and Naruto collab was launched on 10th of January 2025 and since then the CS and BR matches have become more challenging in the game. Every event launched with the Naruto collab has brought some exclusive free rewards and paid rewards to the platform, and some of these exclusive rewards include the most-sought after Naruto and Jiraiya bundle. The event will run on the platform till the 9th of February 2025 and till then the players can take part in all the events to grab some exclusive rewards. The most recent event in Free Fire MAX is the Faded Wheel, Arrival Animation event, where you get an exclusive opportunity to grab the Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Animation. Also, you can use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today to grab some exclusive Naruto-themed weapons, gun skins and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the game. These redeem codes are published daily by Garena, and the window to redeem these codes is open only for a limited period of time. So, you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 28th January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28th January 2025

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFBD24JANRTG

XN7TP5RM3K49

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

ZRW3J4N8VX56

FG4TY7NQFV9S

XF4SWKCH6KY4

NRFFQ2CKFDZ9

FCSP9XQ2TNZK

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

HFNSJ6W74Z48

ZZATXB24QES8

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. You need to remember that these redeem codes can be redeemed only once.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Arrival Animation Event

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation event was launched on the 27th of January 2025 and will be available across all the Free Fire MAX servers for the next 13 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Faded Wheel ‘Arrival Animation’ event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can make your first free spin in the event.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Arrival Animation Event?

First spin will be free in the event, and to obtain all the eight items in the event, you will be required to spin 8 times. However, the number of diamonds required for each spin will increase with every subsequent spin. Here are the number of diamonds required for every subsequent spin in the event.

Order of the Spin Number of Diamonds required 1st Free 2nd 19 3rd 39 4th 69 5th 99 6th 149 7th 199 8th 499

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Rewards

Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Grenade- Tiger’s Attack

Supply Crate

Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Devil’s Mask

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event will stay on the server for a limited time. Players can use their Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make spins in the event and grab all the exclusive rewards.

