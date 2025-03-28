PS Plus Games for the Month of April 2025 Includes RoboCop: Rogue City

PS Plus monthly games are provided to all PS+ subscribers every month for free. PS Plus three new games for the month of April are Robocop: Rogue City, Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth- Hacker’s Memory. All these games would be available to PlayStation members from April 1, 2025, till May 5, 2025.

RoboCop: Rogue City/PS5

RoboCop: Rogue City lets you become the legendary part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. As a RoboCop the players get access to powerful Auto-9 or one of the 20 weapons available in order to eradicate criminals throughout this explosive first-person adventure. As you progress in the game, your cyborg strength and cybernetic abilities get upgraded, which makes you an even more formidable law enforcement officer. The gameplay involves exploring open areas according to your own sense of justice, where your daily job involves looking for evidence, interrogating suspects and maintaining public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy conspiracy in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3, with striking locations to explore and familiar faces to meet.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre- PS4 and PS5

This game an adaptation of the 1974 horror film, allows players to take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or one of their victims. As Slaughter Family members, players must track down and prevent their guests from escaping. Players in the role of the victims must use their wits and instincts to avoid the Slaughter Family members and find the tools needed to lead them to their freedom.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth- Hacker’s Memory/ PS4

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth- Hacker’s Memory is a role-playing, dark adventure video game developed by Media.Vision, and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The story of the game revolves around the protagonist, Keisuke Amazawa, who is accused of a crime he didn’t commit. He is not left with any other option, but to dive into the digital world where he can investigate to prove his innocence. He is even ready to join a group of hackers and help them to solve the troubles threatening this mysterious universe. The players get an opportunity to discover the mysterious backends to the events that happened in the Digimon story: Cyber Sleuth.

