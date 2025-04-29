PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass-Games like Indiana Jones Make Game Pass a Better Option

PS Plus subscribers are already under stress because of a price hike in certain regions. Also, most of the PS Plus subscribers now feel that PS Plus currently does not deliver the right value for the price it charges the subscribers. This refers to the fact that PS Plus according to the subscribers is now not a value for money option. According to an article titled ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle selling faster on PS5 than Steam and Xbox’, by Eurogamer, Indiana Jones has over 100,000 copies sold since its launch last week. This is based on an information by Alinea analyst Rhys Elliott, who quite rightly adds the caveat that the "overwhelming majority" of Xbox players "came in via Game Pass" and therefore didn't need to "buy" the game if they were members of Xbox's subscription service.

PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass- Difference in Quality?

Now, the PS Plus subscribers are posting on various social media channels that PS Plus has sort of lost its original charm. A user “Marnus-Norunnnnn” has posted on a GTA 6 subreddit that “Anyone else extremely jealous between the difference in quality between game pass and PS plus recently? Game pass just this past week have got Expedition 33 and Oblivion remaster as day one releases. I believe they are getting the new doom game on release as well.”

Xbox Game Pass has become attractive recently with all the latest games in its portfolio. The best deal offered by Xbox Game Pass was the return of Grand Theft Auto 5, which is one of the popular games in the action-adventure genre. PS Plus offered Blue Prince, a mystery-puzzle game as a day one entry on its platform, but it doesn’t compete anytime with Xbox Pass popular entries like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ninja Gaiden Black 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2, and Commandos: Origins. Also, Xbox Game pass has an attractive line-up planned for this year, which Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on July 24, Doom: The Dark Ages, Ninja Gaiden 4, Wheel World, and Towerborne. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, and South of Midnight are already playable since Day one of their release with Xbox Game Pass.

Right now, with the intense action happening on the Xbox Game Pass platform, PS Plus subscribers feel that they are not getting the right value of their spend on PS Plus subscription. Some of the loyal Sony subscribers feel otherwise as they say that “PS Plus is still incredible value for money. With Game Pass, you get a new cool game every couple of months, sure, but PS Plus has Sony's extensive back catalogue that is better than Game Pass's back catalogue if you take out the recent day one titles.”

On the other hand, some of the PS Plus subscribers feel that Sony is asking them to pay a heavy price for their loyalty. Xbox game Pass is getting better with time, but could PS Plus be on the way where it loses its charm? PS Plus subscribers are frustrated with the increasing prices and lower value they are getting for their investment in PS Plus subscription, and only the company can solve the dilemma they are in.

