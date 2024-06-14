PS5 Deals- Get Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed at Half Price

PS5 games are well-known for their exclusive features like immersive graphics, haptic feedback, 3D Audio and last but not the least, a compelling storyline. No wonder games like God of War Ragnarok and Ghost of Tsushima have made a unique place for themselves in the world of games. Most of the PS5 gamers are always on the lookout for good PS5 deals on games as well as the PS Plus monthly catalogue of games, as it helps them in getting an easy access to the best games at a lower price.

Here is the list of all the PS5 deals:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut- PS4 and PS5

Open world, action-adventure genre games similar to GTA editions have always been very popular among gamers. What makes them popular is the freedom they offer to the players in terms of exploring an expansive open world map of the game at their own pace. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s cut is another such open world, action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios. The game is available for PS4 and PS5 and the story of the game lets you take a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. The gameplay involves challenging the players with your Katana, mastering the bow to eliminate distant threats, developing stealth tactics to ambush enemies and exploring a whole new story on the Iki island.

Director's Cut Edition features all additional content released to date, as well as brand new content:

· Full game

· Iki Island expansion: New story, mini-games, enemy types and more

· Legends online co-op

· Digital mini art book

· One Technique Point

· Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

· Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle.

· Director’s commentary

Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for Rs. 2,499 from the PlayStation Store for PS5 (50% off)

Get Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for Rs. 1,679 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 (50% off)

Sea of Thieves- PS5

Sea of Thieves is a sea pirate game that will take you on an exciting sea adventure. The game lets you explore a vast open world of unspoiled islands, sunken ships, and mysterious artefacts. The gameplay involves searching for the lost treasure, face-to-face combat with the cursed Skeleton Captains and also protecting the company’s precious cargo on board. The game takes you on a story-driven campaign across two epic stories and lets you strive enough to become a Pirate Legend.

Get Sea of Thieves for Rs. 2624 from the PlayStation Store for PS5 (25% off)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown- PS4 and PS5

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is an action-adventure game that takes you on an interesting journey to the mythological Persian world. The gameplay involves playing as Sargon, where you evolve from a sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend by mastering acrobatic combat. The adventure involves unlocking new Time Powers and unique super abilities.

Get Prince of Persia The Lost Crown for Rs. 2099 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 (40% off)

Get Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 2399 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 (40% off)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes- PS4 and PS5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a game with an expansive cast of over 100 unique characters. Each of these characters comes with its own vivid voice acting and intricate backstories. The gameplay involves delving into a world where every ally in the game offers unique skills and stories.

Get Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes for Rs. 2249 from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 (25% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- PS4

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes you on a journey where you move on to become a legend from an outcast. The Odyssey will help you uncover the secrets of your ancient past and also change the fate of Ancient Greece.

Get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for Rs. 799 for PS4 (80% off)

Get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition for Rs. 1539 for PS4 (80% off)

Get Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for Rs. 659 for PS5 and PS4 (67% off).

Get Destiny 2: Lightfall for Rs. 643 for PS5 and PS4 (67% off)

Get Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack for Rs. 194 for PS4 and PS5 (85% off)

PS5 deals stay on the PlayStation Store for a very limited time. The players can grab these deals till they last and play the game they want at a very reasonable price.

