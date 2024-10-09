Red Dead Redemption with its Zombie Horror Comes to PC this Halloween-System Requirements

Red Dead Redemption is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar San Diego and published by Rockstar Games in the year 2010. The game is set in a Western that took place in a fairly unusual period; which actually refers to the time when the Old West started to disappear and the modern world began to take root. The game would look familiar to a lot of people in terms of its setting and gameplay, as it has been inspired by Cormac McCarthy’s novels and some popular Hollowood films like the Unforgiven, High Plains Drifter, and The Proposition. Red Dead Redemption was originally launched for PlayStation and Xbox Consoles, but now the game is all set to release for the PC on October 29, 2024. The best part of the deal is that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC this year with some new stunning details along with its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare.

Red Dead Redemption- The Story

Red Dead Redemption is presented from a third-person perspective, and it features the expansive open world of western parts of the American countryside and the northern areas of Mexico. The game follows the story of the protagonist John Marston, a former outlaw, as he is forced by the corrupt government agents to hunt down his former associates. The game is set in the year 1911, which marks the end of the seventy-year period of the Western American Frontier, also known as the Wild West. John Marston is a former outlaw who is looking for a new life in the 1911 America. During the course of time his freedom and his family’s freedom is threatened by the government agents from the newly-established Federal Bureau. Marston is then sent across the American West and is given the task of upholding the law. He is burdened with the tough task of killing his old gang members which includes his friends and gang partners. He is left with no choice, as his family will face the consequences if he fails to deliver what the agents want from him. The game features 36 species of animals that can hunted and traded in exchange for cash and various kind of supplies. Marston also participates in various activities and games while exploring the vast open world of the game.

Red Dead Redemption PC Version Details

The new Red Dead Redemption PC Version has been made in collaboration with Double Eleven, and it adds PC-specific enhancements to the original game. These enhancements include a native 4K resolution at up to 144 Hz on compatible hardware with a monitor support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9). It also offers HDR10 support and full keyboard and mouse functionality. You can add the game to your wish list on Steam and get a copy once it launches on October 29, 2024.

The new version also offers support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7and AMD FSR 3.0 Upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, Adjustable Draw Distances, Shadow Quality Settings and more.

System Requirements for Playing Red Dead Redemption on PC

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

