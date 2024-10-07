GTA 6 Trailer 2 is Nowhere in Sight but its RDR2 Gameplay is Crazy

GTA 6 fans are tired of waiting for any information on the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 or some screenshots for the game. Though while waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, what the fans got was GTA 5 Halloween Update, which took the players into a spooky world where big, ghoulish rewards are being given for completing some really scary missions in the month of October. Also, there are rumors around the launch of new Zombie Apocalypse DLC for the players in GTA 5 Online update for Halloween 2024.

GTA Vice City was the first game to show Miami, but the good news for the fans is that GTA 6 is going to be the second game that will feature Miami as a location. The only difference here being is that the Miami of GTA 6 is going to be completely realistic and also a complete imitation of the Miami City.

GTA 6 New Gameplay Leaks

RDR2 Like NPC Interaction Powered by AI

GTA 6 has not received any official information in the last few months, since the release of its first official trailer, but one thing that is certain about the game is the presence of AI enabled gameplay. The AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6 will add AI NPCs to the game, and the players can now interact with every NPC in the game using either Voice or Chat. Just like the game Red Dead Redemption 2, the NPCs featured in GTA 6 will be realistic, and they will have their own daily routine and unique personality, and this actually refers to their unique interactions with the players. The only difference between the NPC interaction in GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 is the presence of AI in GTA 6, which makes this gameplay feature even more crazy and realistic.

Celebrity Interaction

Another gameplay feature that makes GTA 6 unique is the presence of AI enabled Celebrity interaction in the game. The players would be able to interact with familiar faces like internet celebrities and vloggers in a very innovative way in the game. So, the players would get a chance to interact with many celebrities or familiar faces in GTA 6.

A Massive Open World with Endless Possibilities Available for Exploration

GTA 6 will feature a massive open world, even bigger than GTA 5 and the possibilities for exploring the world would be endless. No wonder the game is expected to receive map expansion through its paid DLCs.

Excellent Graphics

GTA 6 visuals and graphics are much superior to previous games and it even surpasses GTA 5 on this front. The cutting-edge graphics provided by the game, will enhance the gameplay experience for the players to a large extent.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Rockstar Games

Right now, GTA 6 trailer 2 is nowhere in sight, and the rumors are that the trailer 2 might release in November 2024 or December or even later. There is no definite date for the release of trailer 2, and these are just assumptions, but what needs a subtle thought is the role the screenshot capture artist is supposed to play in the whole series of events that have taken place in the last few days. The screenshot artist position was officially announced to be for upcoming Rockstar Games and not GTA Online, and if not for GTA 6, then this refers to more hidden games that might be there in Rockstar’s portfolio. These new games or a supposed sequel to an old game might be next in line, and the fans would only know what has been revealed by Rockstar Games in the form of GTA 6.

So, who knows with October being jam packed for Rockstar Games, the fans might receive some news about the GTA 6 trailer 2, gameplay trailer or some screenshots in the next few months in line. Rockstar Games right now is making the best use of their popular game GTA Online by adding new content on a regular basis, but sooner or later they would be left with no option, but to release the trailer 2 for the upcoming game GTA 6 which would reveal some more details about the game.

