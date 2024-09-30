GTA 6 Marketing is Being Done through GTA Online-GTA 6 Cities Spotted

The biggest leak around GTA 6 right now is that GTA 6 could be promoted through Grand Theft Auto Online. The leaks emerged after Rockstar Games created two GTA online Crews, which are actually named after the two police departments in GTA 6. This was actually posted by a user in Sub-Reddit and there is no official information regarding this new rumor. Crews in GTA Online can be created on Rockstar Games Social Club and you can have your friends or other random players join these crews. In a similar manner, Rockstar Games and their employees also have the capability to create their own Crews and one of them right now is called Hamlet Police. There are only two members in this crew and their crew motto is just a placeholder as of now. Hamlet is a city or a town in Grand Theft Auto 6, and is a confirmed location in the game. The first GTA 6 Trailer featured a social media clip from the Lucha Libre fan who is live. This is the dual wielding crazy Karen Hammer Lady, and the text at the bottom says, ‘Neighborhood Watch Don’t Play Around in Hamlet’. Hamlet has never been any kind of location in any of the earlier GTA series games like GTA 5, GTA 4 or GTA Vice City, so this definitely is related to GTA 6.

Why are Rockstar Games Employees Creating a Crew Based out of a Police Department Present in GTA 6?

This implies that some people would be requesting invites to this crew which has been created by Rockstar Games. These crews could either be privatised by Rockstar Games or they could take it down, but the fans think that these crews were created by Rockstar Games to promote GTA 6 through GTA Online.

What’s Even More Interesting to Explore?

Another interesting news is that Rockstar Games employees have created another crew in GTA Online, which is also based off of a location from GTA 6 town or city. This police department is the Yorktown Police Department and this has only one member. The Clan Code for this crew is YT PD and their crew motto has been changed by Rockstar admin. The leader of the crew is Darren Rockstar Games and the recent activity in the Crew shows that Rockstar might be planning to create some kind of connect between GTA 6 and GTA Online. The fans would know that Yorktown is also a confirmed location in GTA 6. The location though is there on the GTA 6 Mapping Project, and is actually located in the Northwestern corner of the map. The question here remains the same “What is motivating Rockstar Employees to create crews based on certain locations from GTA 6?”. What the fans have inferred from this activity is, that Rockstar Games is planning to promote GTA 6 through GTA Online. This could be true as; this kind of promotion was done for Red Dead Redemption 2 also in GTA Online. Two sets of treasure hunts were done for the game and the players could actually get weapons like the Golden Double Action Revolver. Not much is revealed about GTA 6 as of now, so Rockstar Games would do things differently this time, but this is surely looks like an attempt by Rockstar Games to promote GTA 6 through GTA Online. The actual story will unfold in the days to come.

