Riot’s Post-Worlds Plot Twist: TFT Lore & Legends, EWC 2026, Globant Power-Up

While T1's 3-peat was getting all the attention at the 2025 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games had one final trick up their sleeve to make the weekend feel worth it. Amidst all the confetti and flashing cameras, the publisher managed to slip in three pretty big announcements: a whole new Teamfight Tactics set, a slot in the next year's Esports World Cup for League of Legends, and a long-standing tech partnership with Globant that could shift the way fans actually interact with competitive gaming. It was a nice reminder that after more than 10 years in esports, Riot's got more than just a few tricks left up their sleeve; they've already started writing the next chapter.

Riot keeps the spotlight long after the confetti fell

The dust had barely settled on Seoul's Worlds finale when Riot started making some noise again. While the LoL community was still buzzing over T1's incredible World's win, the developer dropped a couple of announcements that had nothing to do with Summoner's Rift and everything to do with shaking things up in the wider esports space. These announcements set the stage for a more connected, more tech-savvy future for Riot's esports world.

TFT gets a new chapter

Riot announced that Teamfight Tactics (TFT) will get its 16th set, Lore & Legends, on December 3 with Patch 16.1. Early previews have the community hyped, and many are calling it the biggest update in the game’s history.

The set will dive deeper into storytelling, bring lore to the forefront, and add more champion diversity and gameplay layers. If the hype is any indication, Lore & Legends could be the turning point for TFT to go from a strategy spinoff to a core Riot experience.

LoL at the Esports World Cup 2026

Riot also announced the LoL event at the Esports World Cup 2026 on July 13–17. While details like team count, qualification paths, and tournament format are still under wraps, it confirms the League’s presence at one of the biggest multi-title esports events.

The Esports World Cup, backed by the Saudi Esports Federation, aims to bring together multiple global titles under one competitive umbrella. For Riot, this is another way to expand the reach of their tournaments and keep League as a flagship esport.

Riot partners with Globant for fan-first innovation

The most interesting news was the multi-year strategic partnership with Globant, a digital technology company known for AI-driven and cloud-based innovation. Globant will support some of Riot’s “most critical innovation initiatives” across League of Legends and Valorant esports to improve fan engagement and community platforms.

The partnership means a deeper integration of technology into the esports experience, potentially through analytics, automation, and interactive broadcast tools that let fans do more than just watch. It fits with Riot’s goal to make esports as immersive and accessible as traditional sports.

The World's legacy continues

After dispatching KT Rolster 3–0 to win their third consecutive world title, T1 has officially cemented an unmatched reign of dominance. Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok lifted his sixth world trophy, forever stamping his legacy as the best in esports history.

Worlds 2025 had a peak of 5.5 million viewers worldwide and record-breaking numbers in every region, once again proving that League of Legends is king of the global stage.

