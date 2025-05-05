Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Beats PS5 Pro as the Priciest Console Option-Games to Cost $80

Sony faced a lot of criticism last year for the heavy price tag of its new age console, PS5 Pro. PS5 Pro console by Sony was launched in 2024, and the company positioned the console as a premium console based on its features like faster GPU, improved Ray Tracing and its high-end PSSR technology. PS5 Pro is currently priced at $699.99, and after its launch most of the players argued that there was not much difference between the Standard PS5 and the new PS5 Pro console, and upgrading to this new console was not the right option. Recently, PlayStation announced a hike in the prices of its consoles, and now, Microsoft has joined Sony’s league by indicating a hike in the price of its already pricey Xbox Series X Galaxy black console, which would now be priced at $729.99. So, Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Console would now be available for $30 more than the already heavily priced PS5 Pro console. One of the users in Games subreddit has commented “Wow, for what you would pay for a 2TB you could just get a PS5 Pro for $30 less.” The prices of some first party Xbox games have also been confirmed to hit $80 in the upcoming Holiday season.

The Reason Behind Xbox Consoles Price Hike

Microsoft has confirmed the hike in prices, and they have attributed the price rise to higher development costs, tariffs, and the volatile market conditions. Not only the Xbox consoles, but Xbox controllers and other accessories will now be sold at a higher price than usual.

New Xbox Prices which will be Effective Immediately:

XSS 512GB - $380 | £300 | €350

XSS 1TB - $430 | £350 | €400

XSX 1TB Digital - $550 | £450 | €550

XSX 1TB Disk - $600 | £500 | €600

XSX 2TB Galaxy - $730 | £590 | €700

Standard Controller - $65 | £60 | €65

Elite Series 2 Controller (Core) - $150 | £125 | €150

Elite Series 2 Controller (Full) - $200 | £170 | €200

Wireless Headset - $120 (no change for £ & €)

Change in Prices Effective Q4 2025:

‘Some’ 1st party games $80

Game Pass no change (for now)

Is Gaming Becoming an Expensive Hobby?

There have been endless conversations on the web and social media about the expected hike in price of some popular upcoming AAA titles, and now with PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles joining the race, gaming is definitely becoming an expensive hobby.

The new price trend for AAA titles could take the price hike from $80 to $100, and on top of that to play these technically challenging games you require a high-end console like PS5 or Xbox Series X. In today’s uncertain economic conditions where the market is extremely volatile, pressure ultimately comes on the development cost of games, consoles, and accessories, and this pushes the developers to increase the prices of their products. But in the end, it is the players who will play for the rising development costs, and it is indeed a heavy cost to be paid by a fan who just loves to play games.

