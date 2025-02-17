Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and New Top-up Event-Win Free AUG Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game for which Free Fire MAX diamonds are an important in-game currency. Every single day, Garena publishes Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the players, which can be redeemed against various in-game items like weapons, costumes and Free Fire MAX diamonds. These redeem codes are active only for a limited period of time, so you need to hurry up an redeem these codes in order to get some exclusive in-game rewards. Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12 to 16 digit codes, and they are a unique mix of numbers and letters. You also need to remember that a redeem code can be used only once, and after that it becomes inactive. Also, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Top-up event, where you can top-up 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win a Free AUG skin.
Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 17th February 2025:
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCRT7PT5DE
- FFB4CVTBG7VK
- FFGTYUO4K5D1
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
- K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
- V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- RD3TZK7WME65
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?
- You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
- Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
- After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.
Free Fire MAX New Top-up Event- Get AUG Gun Skin for Free
Free Fire MAX Top-up Event Launch Date
Free Fire MAX has launched a new top-up event for the Indian server, where a top-up of 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds from the top-up center gets you a free AUG Gun Skin. The event was launched on the 16th of February 2025 and will be available for the server till the 15th of March 2025.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Top-up Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the diamond icon in the top-bar menu of your screen.
- Here, click on Top-up Event.
- Top-up the required number of diamonds to get your free reward.
Free Fire MAX Top-up Event- Rewards
|
Top-up Diamonds
|
Free Reward
|
100
|
AUG Gun Skin
|
300
|
Chill Bones (Mask)
|
500
|
Chill Bones (Shoes)
|
700
|
Chill Bones (bottom)
|
1000
|
Chill Bones (Top)
|
1500
|
Rider Facepaint
|
2000
|
Silver Wing and Wings of Victory
Free Fire MAX redeem codes and the new top-up event will help you grab some exclusive in-game rewards for free. The top-up event will be available for a limited time on the server and it is a good opportunity to grab the AUG gun skin.
