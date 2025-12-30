10 AAA Games Releasing in 2026 You can Play Before GTA 6 Drops

GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated games of 2026, but the game has been delayed two times in a row, and the fans are fearing another delay in its release. GTA 6 might be the best, but it is not the only AAA game releasing in 2026 that you can play. Line up for 2026 looks very bright and includes AAA games like Resident Evil Requiem, 007: First Light, and Marvel’s Wolverine. GTA 6 is now releasing on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and till then you will have ample of AAA games to play on your preferable platform. So, rather than waiting for GTA 6 to release, you should start exploring the other top AAA games coming in 2026, and who knows you might get something you won’t be able to leave and move on.

Resident Evil Requiem

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

The ninth mainline entry in the survival horror series is part of Capcom's ongoing success. Requiem, which returns to a post-nuclear Raccoon City, is apparently a significant change for the series. Veteran Leon S. Kennedy and a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, will alternate in the game. The game aims to combine the slow-burning, cramped horror that characterised the series' origins with the fast-paced action of the RE4 remake.

007: First Light

Release Date: May 27, 2026

Developer: IO Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

James Bond is finally making a comeback in video games thanks to the developers of the contemporary Hitman trilogy. A younger 007 (voiced by Patrick Gibson) appears in the origin story First Light. Anticipate the ultimate "spy fantasy": high-tech devices, social stealth, and cinematic set pieces that IO characterises as a more realistic, gritty take on the most well-known secret agent in the world.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Release Date: 2026 (TBA)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platforms: PS5 (Console Exclusive)

Insomniac is aiming for a darker, more visceral tone with Logan, following their success with Spider-Man. Early reports indicate a semi-linear structure (like God of War) with a strong focus on "unrelenting" combat and a story that delves into Wolverine's troubled past, though specifics are still hard to come by.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Release Date: May 29, 2026

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (May); Nintendo Switch 2 (Later in 2026)

This isn't your typical Lego game. Legacy of the Dark Knight is being marketed as a grand celebration of Batman's eight decades of existence. With a "huge" open-world Gotham and a voice cast that includes UK legend Matt Berry as Bane, it is said to be heavily influenced by the combat and technology of the Arkham series while retaining the allure of the Lego games.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

Release Date:TBC (2026)

Developer: Unknown (sequel)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

With raw, visceral first-person shooter gameplay infused with the Warhammer 40K aesthetic, this sequel delves back into the grim darkness of the far future. There's a lot to look forward to for fans of classic shooters and franchise lore.

Phantom Blade Zero

Release Date: September 9, 2026

Developer: S-Game

Platforms: PS5, PC

Phantom Blade Zero is a "Kung-Fu-punk" action role-playing game and one of the most visually spectacular upcoming games. It has often been compared to Sekiro and Devil May Cry because it combines a dark, semi-open world with lightning-fast wuxia combat. For fans of technical action, it stands out due to its emphasis on fashionable, hand-crafted combat animations.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Release Date: 2026 (TBA)

Developer: Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The 2001 classic has been completely recreated using Unreal Engine 5. Being the first Halo game to be released on a PlayStation, it is a historic moment. The game adds "Prequel Missions" with Sgt. Johnson and a redesigned Master Chief, but the fundamental "golden triangle" of combat—guns, grenades, and melee—remains. It seeks to close the divide between a new generation of players and traditional fans.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Remake)

Release Date: January 2026 (Rumoured)

Developer: Ubisoft Montréal

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch

The original developers at Ubisoft Montréal have regained control following a total development reboot. With contemporary animations and a "Time Rewind" feature that feels smooth and visually stunning on contemporary hardware, this version promises a more cinematic, 1:1 recreation of the original's parkour and time-manipulation combat.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Release Date: Late 2026

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Comes with a "Unified" Tomb Raider title and a return of a seasoned and dual-pistol-loading Lara Croft. It is a complete reimagining of the original Tomb Raider from 1996, featuring massive and non-linear tombs developed using Unreal Engine 5. It involves "Survival-Athleticism," whereby Lara would need to control stamina and equipment when exploring underwater ruins of Atlantis.

The Duskbloods

Release Date: 2026 (TBA)

Developer: FromSoftware

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2 (Exclusive)

Although it is not the Bloodborne sequel they have been clamoring for, The Duskbloods is FromSoftware's next evolution in their gothic series. It is described as an action RPG, multiplayer-centric, but it will retain what they call their "tough but fair" gameplay standards. It takes place in an already decrepit, victorian-era world, hopefully connecting their Souls-like gameplay and their new team-based fighting modes.

