Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab Launches in January 2026 with Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 3

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab launch has been officially confirmed for January 2026, but not much has been revealed on the collab till now. Free Fire MAX earlier collabs with Naruto and Squid Game have been really successful, and these partnerships are a core part of their strategy to bring fresh content and universal appeal to the game. Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab is a similar effort on behalf of the company, but what makes it all the more interesting is that Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab is launching in January 2026, and this is when the Season 3 for the popular anime will also launch.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, titled "The Culling Game Part 1," is officially releasing on January 8, 2026, with a special one-hour premiere (Episodes 1 and 2) in Japan, streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms. Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab is also officially launching in January 2026 (Date Not Confirmed) bringing characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo into the game with themed outfits, bundles, and over 35 new cosmetic items, launching alongside the OB52 update for exclusive rewards through missions.

The new Season of Jujutsu Kaisen Anime continues the story with an intense survival game where curses and high-stake battles rule. Popular characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo are back in the Season 3 of the popular anime, and these are the characters that we are going to see in Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab too.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Release Date and What to Expect?

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab will launch with the OB52 update in January 2026, and on downloading the update from Google Play Store, you would be able to access the collab and its events. Yuji Itadori character is confirmed for the game as the official Insta handle of Free Fire MAX says “Cursed Energy surges through Bermuda… When Yuji Itadori breaks through, the real battle begins. Free Fire MAX × Jujutsu Kaisen coming January 2026. Get ready for the fight”. The collab is expected to launch on January 14, 2026, and will continue till the mid of February. Once you download the OB52 Update, you will able to see the new event lobby design along with the teaser elements for the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab on your screen.

Yuji Itadori will come with a punch focused outfit and wolf shikigami effects inspired by the trailer. Megumi Fushiguro will reveal his Jujutsu techniques reflected in shadow summon animations. Nobara Kugisaki will give you a stylish hammer themed bundle with her signature look, and Satoru Gojo might reveal his popular blindfold and limitless energy effects.

Some of the leaked rewards from the upcoming event are JJK-themed guns (cursed energy trails), Gloo Wall, Grenade, Backpack skins, Parachute, Skyboard, Vehicle wraps, Loot Crate and Emotes.

No one knows what will be the real gameplay of the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab. The collab will follow the combat techniques used in the popular anime and the rewards will be based on the characters featured in the new collab.

