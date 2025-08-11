Free Fire MAX x Naruto-How to Get Itachi Skydive Arrival Animation?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab chapter 2 is currently running on all Free Fire Max servers. The collab has brought some new events and new bundles as rewards to the gaming platform and the premium bundles in the event include the Itachi Bundle and the Orochimaru bundle. Most of the events in the collab are paid, but there are some free rewards events also, where the players get an opportunity to earn some exclusive rewards like the Orochimaru Bundle and Free Fire MAX gold for free. Now, after the Pain Tendo event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new event, Itachi Skydive across all the servers, and the event comes with exclusive rewards like the Itachi Skydive Arrival Animation. It is a Faded Wheel event, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Itachi Skydive Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on August 11, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 21 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Itachi Skydive Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Itachi Skydive event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. Your first spin will be free and after that you will need 19 diamonds to make your second spin

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

How many diamonds are needed to earn all the rewards?

There is a total of 10 prizes offered in a Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel event. Once you remove the two prizes you don’t want from the event, you are left with 8 prizes, and now you need to spin 8 eight times to get all the prizes. In the Free Fire MAX Itachi Skydive event, your first spin is free and then you are charged 19 diamonds for the second spin, 39 for the third spin, 69 for the fourth spin, 99 for the fifth spin, 149 for the sixth spin, 199 for the seventh spin, and 499 for the eighth spin. So, you need a total of 1073 diamonds to get all the rewards in the event. Now, it is a Luck Royale event, and your luck decides how many spins will be needed to get the Itachi Skydive Arrival Animation in the event.

Free Fire MAX Itachi Skydive Event- Rewards

Skydive- Itachi’s Susano’o

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Itachi Skydive event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and get the rewards they want from the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab 2 Free Rewards Calendar-Complete Schedule

Free Fire MAX OB50 Update Link and Ninja Trials Release-BR/CS Changes

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab, OB50 Update and Itachi Ascension Event Release-Get Itachi Bundle

GTA 6 Price Still a Vague Number, but Publisher Promises More Value for the Price