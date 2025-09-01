Free Fire MAX x Sholay Crossover-How to Get the Sholay Gabbar Emote?

Free Fire MAX has launched another interesting crossover Free Fire MAX x Sholay across the server. The crossover celebrates 50 years of the iconic movie Sholay which has managed to win the hearts of millions since its release. The crossover brings an opportunity to win Sholay Avatar and Banner and iconic Sholay voicelines for completely free. However, in order to win the Sholay Gabbar emote, you need to take part in a new Luck Royale event, Sholay Emote Event, where you will be required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event. Sholay Emote Event is a Luck Royale, Faded Wheel Event, and the event allows you to customize your prize pool.

Free Fire MAX Sholay Emote Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on September 1, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 9 days. The players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Sholay Emote Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Sholay Emote event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm'.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

How many diamonds are needed to earn all the rewards?

There is a total of 10 prizes offered in a Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel event. Once you remove the two prizes you don’t want from the event, you are left with 8 prizes, and now you need to spin 8 eight times to get all the prizes. In the Free Fire MAX Sholay Emote Event, you will be charged 9 diamonds for your first spin, and then you are charged 19 diamonds for the second spin, 39 for the third spin, 69 for the fourth spin, 99 for the fifth spin, 149 for the sixth spin, 199 for the seventh spin, and 499 for the eighth spin. So, you need a total of 1082 diamonds to get all the rewards in the event. Now, it is a Luck Royale event, and your luck decides how many spins will be needed to get the Sholay Gabbar Emote in the event.

Free Fire MAX Sholay Emote Event- Rewards

Sholay Gabbar Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Backpack- Grim Rider

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Skyboard- Double Skull

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Red Rudolph

Free Fire MAX x Sholay event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive rewards in the event. The crossover also brings free rewards like the Solay Avatar and Banner and iconic Sholay voicelines, which you can win by completing certain BR/CS missions in the game.

