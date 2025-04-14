Free Fire MAX Flag Summon Event-Get Landmark Emote as Premium Prize

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where innovative events bring some exclusive rewards for the players to the platform. After the Meteor Punch Fist and Dark Royale Event, now a new Luck Royale event Flag Summon has been launched for the server. The event brings premium prizes and basic prizes to the platform, where Flag Summon Emote and Scythe- Pyramid Edge are the premium prizes that you can grab in the event. Free Fire MAX Flag Summon Event is a premium Luck Royale Event, so the players are required to spend heavily on Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

Free Fire MAX Flag Summon Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today for the server and will be available for the next 12 days on the server. The players can take part in the event and win the landmark emote- Flag Summon emote as the premium prize in the event.

How to Access the Flag Summon Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Flag Summon event.

Now, you need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

You will need 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds for one Round in the event.

The event guarantees a Wonder Prize in 7 spins. You need to win a Random Prize in order to get a random premium prize in the event.

If you spin one round and win the Wonder Prize before spins run out, the unused diamonds will be refunded.

Free Fire MAX Flag Summon Event- Rewards

Premium Prizes

Flag Summon Emote

Scythe- Pyramid Edge

Basic Prizes

G36 Flaring Bionica Loot Crate x2

Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Free Fire MAX Flag Summon event brings exclusive premium prizes to the platform. The players can take part in the event and get these prizes in order to win in style.

