Steam Next Fest 2024-Play Your Favorite Upcoming Game Demo for Free

Steam has launched ‘Steam Next Fest’ from 14th of October to 21st of October 2024. The fest is being promoted as a Celebration of Upcoming Games. During this period the players can explore a variety of upcoming games across genre and try them out by installing the demo of these games. There is no limit to the number of installs made by a player and this makes it an excellent opportunity for the players where they get a chance to explore the games before they make their final purchase on the platform.

Steam Next Fest Release Date

Steam Next Fest will run from 14th of October to 21st of October, 2024 at 10 AM PT. The fest will showcase all the upcoming games across genres on the Steam platform.

How to Install the Demo Version of the Upcoming Games on Steam?

You can play the Play the Demos by hovering over any game, and you'll immediately find a button to install the playable demo. You can try the demo versions of any number of games.

You can also Wishlist your favorites on the platform. For this you just need to find a game you want to hear about when it launches. Now, Hover over any game and click the star icon in the upper-right corner to add it to your Wishlist. You'll get a spiffy email notification when that game releases.

Here are the Upcoming Steam Games across genres with the available demo version for instant play:

Ghost Frequency

In Ghost Frequency, you are a ghost hunter from PIT - Paranormal Investigation Team. Your mission is to locate a sinister spirit using the EMF Ghost Detector to track paranormal activity, the IR Thermal Camera to reveal hidden entities, and the EVP Digital Recorder to capture eerie voices.

INFINITUM: The Backrooms Story

INFINITUM is a horror open-world survival co-op story game for up to 4 players. Explore endless procedurally generated levels and uncover multiple endings, with every playthrough offering a unique experience.

Zort

Zort is an action, adventure, and horror game that can be played with up to 4 people. Explore maps with your friends and have fun while escaping from various creatures. Experience a realistic horror experience with in-game voice chat with your friends.

The Spirit of Samurai

A village in peril. A samurai reanimated. An Oni advancing. Fight an army of undead warriors and Japanese monsters as a human, a Kodama, and a cat in this 2D stop-motion action adventure.

Drunken FC

Ever wanted to get drunk, play football (soccer), and not worry about the medical bill later? Do you hate animation and love physics? Then here's some physics-based sports action for you and your friends. Play locally or remotely. Move your feet, but don't break the sticks on your controller.

Empire of the Ants- Rs. 1799

Conquer enemy nests and lead your colony through the perils of the forest in this groundbreaking RTS. Empire of the Ants is a photorealistic, third-person real-time strategy game where you command your insect troops in epic battles.

Delta Force

Delta Force is a free-to-play, first-person tactical shooter game developed by Team Jade. The game features PvP Warfare and intense extraction.

Sand

SAND is a vast, open world PVPVE game where you explore the fallen planet of Sophie. Build gigantic Tramplers to conquer this hostile environment, filled with mystical anomalies, monuments, and other players.

Mini Royale

Prepare for an exhilarating new battle royale experience with Mini Royale. In this upcoming game, players are transported into a sprawling kids' bedroom, where green army toy soldiers engage in an epic combat until only one player or team stands victorious.

Wild Assault

Wild Assault presents a fantastic experience of anthro warfare. In Wild Assault, you can join the battleground and play as anthro characters with unique abilities based on animal instincts. The game offers an intense battle atmosphere, refreshing gun shooting, and unique tactical skills.

Steam Next Fest will take you on a journey where you will get a chance to play the demo version of games from various genres like survival, first person shooter, third person shooter, action adventure, arcade and much more. Just click on the ‘Play Demo Now’ button and play the game of your choice on your PC.

