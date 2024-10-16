Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Diwali Ring Event-Win FAMAS Black Lava Gun

Diwali festivities are on in Free Fire MAX and everyday some or the other new theme-based event or an innovative challenge is launched for the players in the game. The Diwali Calendar will run events for the whole month and some of the events like the Light vs Dark and Warm Up for Diwali have already been launched for the server. Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event 2024 was launched on the 15th of October 2024 and the event will be there on the server for the next 23 days. The event is purely luck based and the players need to use their Free fire MAX Diamonds in order to make spins in the event. Though, now with Diwali discount you can make more spins with lesser number of diamonds and grab some exclusive rewards like the FAMAS- Black Lava gun skin and the Magma Born Bundle.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Diwali Ring Event.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event Rewards

Magma Born Bundle

Dark Destroyer Bundle

Manic Maharaja Bundle

FAMAS- Black Lava Gun Skin

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event 2024- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event 2024 can be used to get in-game rewards in exchange in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens needed in exchange for the rewards:

Magma Born Bundle - 200 Universal Ring Tokens

- 200 Universal Ring Tokens Manic Maharaja Bundle - 200 Universal Ring Tokens

- 200 Universal Ring Tokens Dark Destroyer Bundle - 175 Universal Ring Tokens

- 175 Universal Ring Tokens FAMAS- Black Lava - 175 Universal Ring Tokens

- 175 Universal Ring Tokens Warrior Prince Bundle - 150 Universal Ring Tokens

- 150 Universal Ring Tokens Lightning Facepaint - 80 Universal Ring Tokens

- 80 Universal Ring Tokens Name Change Card - 40 Universal Ring Tokens

- 40 Universal Ring Tokens Room Card (1 Match) - 15 Universal Ring Tokens

- 15 Universal Ring Tokens Cube Fragment- 5 Universal Ring Tokens

FAMAS- Black Lava Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Range ++

Rate of fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Diwali Ring Event 2024 will stay on the server for the next 23 days. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive rewards.

