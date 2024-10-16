GTA Online Alien UFO Sightseeing Gameplay- Unlock the Shocker

Rockstar Games has launched several events as part of the GTA Online Halloween Update 2024. The Halloween Celebrations on the platform are on a full swing and what makes them even more interesting is the launch of Alien UFO Sightseeing event in GTA Online. The event will run for the next 16 days and the players will experience the same levels as the previous years except for what happens after you are abducted in the game. Most of the events in Halloween will now remain the same, as launched in the last GTA Online Weekly Update for October 10th,2024, but on Tuesday October 15th,2024, Alien UFO Sightseeing has been launched for the GTA Online platform. This event happens for almost 16 days every year in GTA Online, and on completion of the event the players who take photos of every UFO will earn the new Shocker Melle Weapon.

GTA Online Halloween 2024 Alien UFO Sightseeing Gameplay- How to Unlock the ‘Shocker’

The UFO will appear from 10 PM to 4 AM in any session type and this involves a five-minute cool down time after starting a new session. Your vehicle’s engine will shut off if you get too close and the UFO will disappear with a thunderclap and a lightning bolt. If this is the case with you and you haven’t taken any picture of the UFO yet, then you need to load into a new session public or private to make the UFO spawn again. So, the event is all about taking a picture of the UFO which will get you GTA$15000 and 1,000 RP after you successfully send it to Omega. If you wish to receive GTA$1,00,000, then you must click pictures of all 25 UFOs and this will also unlock the ‘Glow Believe Cap’ in 3 variants. If you get abducted in the final level of the event, then you can unlock the ‘UFO Boxer Shorts’ in two variants and the ‘??? Tee’. The TEE unlocked by you contains a hidden message using an A1-Z26 Cipher and the numbers will get translated into ‘One Day will Reveal All’. During the first two levels the number of UFOs in the sky and their location will change daily during the event. In the third level of the event 14 UFOs will appear in the sky over Los Santos and out of them 5 would have been visible on the previous day above the city’s hills. Here approaching a UFO won’t make it vanish, but it will briefly shut down your vehicle’s engine. The final level is unlike any other level, as this is where you get abducted if you step into UFO’s beam of light.

This is where the gameplay changes as compared to the previous years, as the players have a 50/50 chance of waking up inside a random place or inside a bunker under Fort Zancudo. If the players wake up inside the bunker they can roam around freely as they will not be blocked on the operating table anymore. Once you wake up, you should grab the crowbar in the first room and use it on the crate in the third room to Unlock the ‘Shocker’ in the event. If the players have already unlocked the weapon, then collecting the case will reward them with GTA$35000 and 1000 RP. Now, you finally need to exit the bunker in order to complete the event.

GTA Online Halloween Celebrations are still going on and the players have much more to do in these exciting events. So, just take the picture of a UFO and get GTA$15000 and RP1000 in the event.

