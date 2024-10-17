Free Fire MAX FFM Gives Back Event-Win 50 Times More Diamonds

Free Fire Max Diwali 2024 celebrations are on and the event calendar for the whole month has been released for the server. The events Warm up for Diwali and Light vs. Dark have been launched for the server and the registrations for the Diwali Squad Cup 2024 Event will start from the 19th of October 2024. Apart from the events and activities planned for the Diwali month, several Diwali-themed Luck Royale events like Boom and Cracke and Diwali Ring have already been launched for the Indian server and the events are offering some exclusive rewards like the FAMAS- Black Lava guns skin.

Diwali festivities don’t just stop with the events and the exclusive rewards, as Free Fire MAX is bringing an excellent opportunity for the players to ‘Win 50x Free Fire MAX Diamonds’ for free. Free Fire MAX Diamonds are an important in-game currency, as it allows the players to take part in various diamond events. These Free Fire MAX diamonds can also be used to purchase various in-game items from the store, and these in-game items allow the players to level up their game.

How to Win 50x Free Fire MAX Diamonds?

So, the deal offered by Free Fire MAX is very straight forward, as you need to spend 500 diamonds in order to get a total of 25000 back in the game. This is just an example and the actual deal is, you will win 5x the number of diamonds spent by you in the event ‘FFM Gives Back’. Now is the chance for you to try your luck and win 5x the number of diamonds you spend.

To join the ‘FFM Gives Back’ event you need to spend 100 diamonds from 12- 18 October 2024.

On 19 th October, 2024, Go to Events>>Diwali 2024>>FFM Gives Back Event.

There you need to answer the questions in the event correctly.

50 Lucky winners will win 50x Total Diamonds that have been spent during 12-18 October 2024.

How to Get the Free Gun Skins Trial in Free Fire MAX?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to Events>>Activities>>Free Gun Skin Trial

Here you need to log in daily from October 16- 22 to get a Free Orange Gun Skin.

You can also try out free gun skins for 7 days in this particular time period.

Free Gun Skins that You Can Try for 7 Days from October 16- 22, 2024

MP40- Flashing Spade

Trogon- Pyro Dino

MAC10- Mind’s Eye

Woodpecker- Ace Gamer

Groza- Thunder Electrified

AUG- Mars Landcrusher

M8- Fiery Pumpkin

Thompson- Galactic Panthera

M1887- Incendium Burst

Free Fire MAX Diwali celebrations have made the gameplay extremely interesting and challenging for the players. All the events launched for Diwali Celebration on the platform come with exclusive rewards and in-game items for the players.

