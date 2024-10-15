GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected as Lucia’s Voice Actor is Back on Instagram

GTA 6 trailer 2 release rumors are louder than ever with the return of Lucia’s rumored Voice actor on Instagram. Manni L. Perez is GTA 6’s rumored Lucia actress and she had been inactive on all the social media channels for a very long time. According to a recent post by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’, ‘GTA 6’s rumored Lucia actress, Manni L. Perez has shared a new video at the shooting range and turned on her Instagram comments for the first time since February.’

Here is the post:

GTA 6’s rumored Lucia actress, Manni L. Perez has shared a new video at the shooting range and turned on her Instagram comments for the first time since February.



Could this mean something is coming soon? pic.twitter.com/uZWeL7VLVH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 12, 2024

Rockstar has always been very secretive about its upcoming games, as according to me it helps them in creating a hype about the game. So, with any kind of update that is linked to the game, we can always hope for the release announcement regarding GTA 6 trailer 2 or an official update on the game.

Rockstar Games, Manni L. Perez and GTA 6- The Connection

Manni L. Perez has been in the news since GTA 6 fans found out that she was going to be the voice behind the protagonist of the game, Lucia. Though GTA 6 is going to feature two protagonists Jason and Lucia, but Lucia’s popularity has broken all records since the release of GTA 6 trailer 1. This is mainly because of two reasons and the first one being that Lucia is the only character with a confirmed name for the most anticipated game, GTA 6. The other reason is that for the first time any GTA Series game is going to feature a female protagonist in an action-packed storyline backed by crime, drugs and robbery. The fans have always been on a mission that involves finding out who is going to play the roles of different characters in the game. This search helped the fans to land up with some information about Manni L. Perez, who not only looks and sounds like Lucia, but has also done some voiceover roles for other characters in GTA 6. So, this undoubtedly shows some connection between Rockstar Games and Manni L. Perez, and has also been stated as one of her reasons from disappearing from all the social media channels after being spotted. The information about Manni L. Perez being Lucia’s Voiceover artist has also been confirmed by insider sources, and that’s the reason why her comeback on social media is so important for the fans.

Manni L. Perez’s Instagram Comeback

The artist had suddenly disappeared from the social media scene after being spotted by the fans. She had turned off her comments section, removed her posts and was totally inactive for a long time, and this could be because of an agreement she would have signed with Rockstar Games. Now, all of a sudden, the fans discovered that the voiceover artist for Lucia in GTA 6 has returned into action over the weekend, and she has posted this on Instagram ‘Oh What Fun’. This is accompanied by three short video clips of firing weapons at a gun range. All this has actually raised some hopes and the fans believe that Rockstar Games could be coming up with something like the GTA 6 Trailer 2, which would focus entirely on specifying her role in the game as Lucia. The shooting actions posted by Manni L. Perez are quite similar to what was seen in the actual GTA 6 trailer 1. The actors are not comfortable being spotted before Rockstar Games discloses their names officially, as they sign some heavy agreements with the gaming company with respect to privacy about the upcoming game. This makes this Instagram post all the more important as no one knows whether it hints at some major official announcement from Rockstar Games or the voice actor is just thinking that the fans would not be that obsessed with her role after a long gap. If this actually hints at some big upcoming GTA 6 official release like the GTA 6 trailer 2 or some screenshots from the game, then its an excellent piece of information, but if it is the other way round then the voice actor is unkown to the GTA 6 real hype in the gaming community. So, the fans can wait for the story to unfold and this will give them the real reason behind this whole new development in the mysterious world of the game.

