Summer Game Fest 2025 Expected Games-When and Where to Watch in India

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off today on June 6, 2025, and it is the most anticipated event of the year. The event is important as it showcases new trailers and upcoming game releases for all the major platforms. The best part of the Summer Game Fest is its host ‘Geogh Keighley’, who makes the show an enjoyable watch.

Summer Game Fest 2025- What to Expect?

The event has earlier showcased some of the biggest titles from the industry and that includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, The Last of Us Part 1, and many more. Summer Game Fest 2025 will feature games publishers like Sega, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix, while they unveil their biggest upcoming creations. On June 9, 2025, which is a Sunday, Xbox will have the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be followed by the Outer Worlds 2 Direct. Sunday night you will be able to watch premier of Death Stranding 2 by PlayStation.

A user on gaming subreddit has compiled a list of games that could be shown in Summer Fest 2025:

Bioshock 4 / Movie / Remake

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Release Date)

Deadpool VR by Twisted Pixel

Project 007

Little Nightmares 3 (Release Date)

Lies of P: Overture (Release Date)

Tomb Raider Reboot

The Wolf Among Us 2

2K's "Small Axe"

Street FIghter 6 (Season 3 Trailer)

Persona 4 Remake

The Finals (Season 7 Trailer) / ARC Raiders (Release Date)

Dying Light: The Beast (Release Date)

Summer Game Fest 2025- When and How to Watch in India?

Summer Game Fest 2025 main show with Geogh Keighley will start on June 6 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT. You can check the event timings based on your time zone. However, in India the main show will begin on June 7, 2025 at 2:30 am IST.

You can watch the event live on the official YouTube Channel for Summer Game Fest.

Schedule for the Summer Games Fest 2025

June 6, 2025

Access-Ability Summer Showcase

Summer Game Fest 2025 main show

Day of the Devs

Devolver Digital showcase

IOI Showcase

June 7, 2025

Wholesome Direct

Women-Led Games

Latin American Games Showcase

South East Asian Games Showcase

Green Games Showcase

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

June 8, 2025

Frosty Games Fest

Xbox Games Showcase / The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

PC Gaming Show

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal that There Will Be Five Story Chapters and No Panhandle

GTA 6 Could Run at 60fps with Ray Tracing on Base PS5 Console-Rumors

God of War Upcoming Game Rumored to be a Smaller Project Set in Ancient Greece

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and Turtleneck Event-Get Trendy Costumes