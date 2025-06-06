Summer Game Fest 2025 Expected Games-When and Where to Watch in India

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off today on June 6, 2025, and it is the most anticipated event of the year. The event is important as it showcases new trailers and upcoming game releases for all the major platforms. The best part of the Summer Game Fest is its host ‘Geogh Keighley’, who makes the show an enjoyable watch.
Summer Game Fest 2025- What to Expect?
The event has earlier showcased some of the biggest titles from the industry and that includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, The Last of Us Part 1, and many more. Summer Game Fest 2025 will feature games publishers like Sega, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix, while they unveil their biggest upcoming creations. On June 9, 2025, which is a Sunday, Xbox will have the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be followed by the Outer Worlds 2 Direct. Sunday night you will be able to watch premier of Death Stranding 2 by PlayStation.
A user on gaming subreddit has compiled a list of games that could be shown in Summer Fest 2025:
- Bioshock 4 / Movie / Remake
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Release Date)
- Deadpool VR by Twisted Pixel
- Project 007
- Little Nightmares 3 (Release Date)
- Lies of P: Overture (Release Date)
- Tomb Raider Reboot
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- 2K's "Small Axe"
- Street FIghter 6 (Season 3 Trailer)
- Persona 4 Remake
- The Finals (Season 7 Trailer) / ARC Raiders (Release Date)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Release Date)
Summer Game Fest 2025- When and How to Watch in India?
Summer Game Fest 2025 main show with Geogh Keighley will start on June 6 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT. You can check the event timings based on your time zone. However, in India the main show will begin on June 7, 2025 at 2:30 am IST.
You can watch the event live on the official YouTube Channel for Summer Game Fest.
Schedule for the Summer Games Fest 2025
June 6, 2025
- Access-Ability Summer Showcase
- Summer Game Fest 2025 main show
- Day of the Devs
- Devolver Digital showcase
- IOI Showcase
June 7, 2025
- Wholesome Direct
- Women-Led Games
- Latin American Games Showcase
- South East Asian Games Showcase
- Green Games Showcase
- Future Games Show Summer Showcase
June 8, 2025
- Frosty Games Fest
- Xbox Games Showcase / The Outer Worlds 2 Direct
- PC Gaming Show
- Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere
